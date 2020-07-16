Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, city records second-highest single-day rainfall since 2015

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 16:Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight with some parts receiving extremely heavy showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today. The city has been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday night, resulting in water logging in many areas like Bandra and Mahalaxmi. On Thursday the commercial city of India recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015.

The Santacruz weather observatory, which represents Mumbai and its suburbs, recorded 191.2 mm of rain between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 pm on Thursday.

On July 3, 2019, Mumbai had recorded its highest 24-hour of July rain for the past decade at 375.2 mm.

According to the IMD, intense spells of rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Suburbs of Mumbai, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar during next 3 hours.

The weather department had predicted that scattered "heavy to very heavy rainfall" with isolated "extremely heavy falls" over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra.