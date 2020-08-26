YouTube
    Maharashtra Raigad building collapse: Death toll mounts to 15; Rescue operations continue

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 26: At least 15 people of whom 7 males and 8 females, died after a building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday.

    One person is still missing , and 78 people have been rescued from the debris till now.

    Rescue personnel sift through the rubble in search of survivors at the site where a five-storey apartment building collapsed, at Mahad in Raigad district
    Rescue personnel sift through the rubble in search of survivors at the site where a five-storey apartment building collapsed, at Mahad in Raigad district.PTI Photo

    The Raigad Police on Tuesday registered a case under Sections 304, 304 A, 337, 338 and 34, against 5 persons.

    Saddened, says PM Modi on Raigad building collapse

    Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to the site of the tragic accident on late Monday. Also local police and fire brigade join NDRF in the rescue operations.

    A green corridor was created from Pune to Raigad to create a swift passage for the NDRF teams.

    At 6.50 pm Monday, the top three floors collapsed of the more than 10 years old building. Some residents managed to escape before it came down, reports say.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was saddened by the incident, and prayed the injured recovered soon.

    "Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance," the statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

    X