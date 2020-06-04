  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Pune Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: Pune reports third cyclone-related death

    By PTI
    |

    Pune, June 04: A 35-year-old man, who was severely injured in an incident of wall collapse during cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' in Maharashtra's Pune district, died at a hospital here on Thursday, police said. This is the third cyclone-related death reported in the district.

    Maharashtra: Pune reports third cyclone-related death

    The cyclone impacted Pune as it moved towards the northern part of the state on Wednesday, battering parts of Khed, Maval Mulshi, Junnar and Ambegaon tehsils.

      SC orders Delhi-UP-Haryana to frame common policy for travel in NCR | Oneindia News

      Pune district had already recorded two cyclone-related deaths on Wednesday. Narayan Ananta Navale, whose mother Manjabai was killed after a wall of their home in Khed tehsil collpased on Wednesday, died at a private hospital in Pune on Thursday, an official said.

      "Three members of the family, including him, were injured in the incident at Wahagaon village," he said. Earlier, Prakash Mokar (52), a resident of Mokarwadi in Haveli tehsil, had died while trying to catch hold of the tin roof of his home during the storm on Wednesday.

      Meanwhile, two cattle were electrocuted in Mulshi tehsil and tin roofs of three schools and a gram panchayat office in Velhe tehsil were blown away by gusty winds. Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad on Thursday said 57 anganwadis, 31 zilla parishad schools and four gram panchayats suffered damages during the cyclone.

      More PUNE News

      Read more about:

      maharashtra pune

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue