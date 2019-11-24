  • search
    Maharashtra Professor says he went into shock watching political drama

    Chandrapur (Maha), Nov 23: Fast-paced political developments in on Saturday apparently proved too hot to handle for a professor who claimed that he fell sick and went into a "shock".

    Zaheer Syed, who teaches English at a college in Gadchandur, 43 kms away from Chandrapur city, said, "I fell sick and went into shock in the morning after watching the news about unfolding political drama in the state".

    He said he had applied for leave, which was rejected by the college principal. The purported leave application of the professor went viral on social media.

    BJP’s Maharashtra numbers: 105-15-30

    The day was marked by Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP taking oath as the chief minister for a second term and Ajit Pawar of the NCP as his deputy early morning. The political shocker came a day after the NCP, the Shiv Sena and the Congress almost finalised an arrangement to form a coalition in the state, which was under President's rule. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said Ajit's decision was his personal and the party had nothing to do with it.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 24, 2019, 9:16 [IST]
