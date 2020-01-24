  • search
Trending Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA calls for bandh against CAA, NRC and economic crisis

    By
    |

    Mumbai, January 24: Security has been tightened in Mumbai in light of the statewide bandh called by Vachit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Prakash Ambedkar.

    The shutdown has been called to to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The VBA chief also said that the issue of the economy will also be raised during Maharashtra Bandh.

    Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA calls for bandh against CAA, NRC and economic crisis

    In a video message, Ambedkar had said that BEST bus employees, Taxi and Ola-Uber unions, and bank employees in Mumbai are likely to take part in the bandh. Many student organizations, teacher's & worker's unions will also be participating in the protest, he said. He also said that he has received support from 35 organisation.

    BJP trying to revive pain of partition again through CAA, NRC, NPR: Kanhaiya Kumar

    According to Ambedkar, the implementation of CAA and NRC not only affects Muslims but also a large Hindu population.

    Earlier, Ambedkar had said the party has received support from 35 organisations, and will participate in the bandh on January 24 against the Centre's 'undemocratic style of work'.

    More BANDH News

    Read more about:

    bandh citizenship bill maharashtra

    Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 11:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X