Maharashtra power tussle: Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Mumbai, Oct 31: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar amid a impasse in the party's power share negotiations with the BJP.

"I met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at his residence today. I had come to wish him on the occasion of Diwali. We also discussed the politics in Maharashtra," Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Raut has described as rumours reports that his party has softened its stand on the issue of sharing power in Maharashtra with ruling alliance partner BJP.

Raut described reports in a section of media alluding to the 'softening of stand' by the Sena as hearsay.

"The (reports that) Sena has softened (its stand), has compromised and relinquished equitable distribution of posts, are all rumours," he tweeted. "This is the public, which knows everything. Whatever will was decided (between BJP and Sena), will happen," he added.

Raut also dismissed reports of a possible split in Shiv Sena. "If anyone is floating rumours of 23 (of total 56) Sena MLAs maintaining contact with the BJP, then they must have forgotten to mention Aaditya Thackeray's name as one of those defectors. And why are they saying 23 MLAs only, why not say all 56," he said.