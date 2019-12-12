  • search
    Maharashtra Portfolios: Sena keeps home, NCP finance, Congress revenue

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 12: Two weeks after Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in Maharashtra finally announced ministerial portfolio allocation among constituents.

    Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena has been made the home minister, Balasaheb Thorat from Congress is the new revenue minister, while Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Jayant Patil is named the state's new finance minister.

    Patil has also been given charge of three other ministries Housing, Food Supply and Labour.

    The Public Works Department (PWD), another coveted portfolio that was expected to cause some friction in the alliance, has gone to the Shiv Sena.

    NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal got the Rural Development, Social Justice, Water Resources, State Excise ministry.

    Congress got to keep the Revenue, school education and animal husbandry and fisheries. Nitin Raut was alotted the OBC Development, Women and Child development and Relief and rehabilitation ministries.

    Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar did not feature in the first list of ministers released by the Maha Aghadi Vikas government in Maharashtra.

