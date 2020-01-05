Maharashtra Portfolio list approved by Governor, NCP scores big

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jan 05: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has approved the allocation of portfolios as proposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil had earlier said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had sent the list of portfolios to be allocated to ministers to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Patil said, "According to my information, the list of portfolios was given to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 7.30 pm on Saturday evening.

"I hope the governor gives his approval soon," he said, adding that everybody was waiting for announcement of portfolio allocation.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is facing criticism from opposition BJP for delay in the allocation of portfolios despite being in power for over a month now.

According to the list approved by the Chief Minister, his Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will head the finance and planning department and his son and Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray will be the new environment, tourism and protocol minister.

The new home minister will be NCP's Anil Deshmukh.

The urban development department which is considered as a key portfolio along with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation will be run by Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde.

Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Jayant Patil is named the state's new finance minister. Patil has also been given charge of three other ministries Housing, Food Supply and Labour.

The NCP has not just got for itself most ministerial posts (16) but also retained the most crucial of the departments for its ministers.

It may be recalled that it was reported that the portfolio distribution for delayed due to the over-ambition of Congress as the party wanted some important ministrties for its leaders.

Meanwhile,miffed over the non-inclusion of his name in the list of ministers from Maharashtra, Congress MLA from Jalna, Kailash Goryantal on Saturday said that he will quit the party along with his supporters.

Talking to ANI, Gorantyal said,"My supporters and I have decided to submit our resignation letters to the state party president. I have been elected as the MLA for the third time and I work for my people. Still, I have not been made a minister."

"I will meet Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Balasaheb Thorat and submit my resignation from party posts. Party members of the Jalna Municipal Council, Zilla Parishad will also submit their resignations along with me," he added. Gorantyal has won from the Jalna Assembly seat in 1999, 2009 and 2019 elections.