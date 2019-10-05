  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra polls: Why Congress demanding rejection of Fadnavis' nomination

    By PTI
    |

    Nagpur, Oct 5: The Congress on Saturday demanded rejection of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' nomination paper affidavit for the state assembly polls claiming the date of the notary seal on it "expired" last December.

    The BJP has dismissed the allegation and said it was a "mistake" on part of the notary.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

    Fadnavis had filed his nomination papers as a BJP candidate for Nagpur South West seat on Friday. His Congress opponent Ashish Deshmukh said the seal on the affidavit states that the term of the notary, a person authorised to perform acts in legal affairs like witnessing signatures on documents, expired on "28-12-2018".

    Deshmukh said the concerned returning officer (RO), Shekhar Ghadge, should have rejected the form as well as Fadnavis' candidature but had failed to do so, and alleged government pressure for the inaction.

    [Maharashtra elections: CM Devendra Fadnavis files nomination]

    Deshmukh cited a supreme court judgement to the RO to demand the rejection of Fadnavis' nomination papers. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate also approached the RO on the issue. Meanwhile, brushing aside the allegations, BJP leader Sandip Joshi said the expiry date on the notarial seal was a mistake and it should have actually been "28-12-2023".

    "The date (28-12-2018) mentioned on the seal of the notary is true. The notary had not changed his seal and stamped on the papers. The notary has valid extension letter till 28-12-2023," he told reporters.

    PTI

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019 devendra fadnavis congress

    Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 21:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue