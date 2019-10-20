Maharashtra polls: Rs 142 crore cash, 975 weapons seized so far

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Mumbai, Oct 19: With the campaigning for Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 coming to an end on Saturday, the state Election Commission said that a total of Rs 142 crores have been seized from across the state since the imposition of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra, Dilip Shinde, said 975 illegal weapons have also been seized, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department said that it seized a total of Rs 29 crore in unaccounted cash from Mumbai since the campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began.

The election campaign drew to a close on Saturday evening.

The statement from the IT department did not reveal details about the seizure such as identity of the persons from whom the cash was seized.

"The Department is giving special attention to the movement of unaccounted cash/valuables and also prohibition of distribution of cash/ valuables by deploying its Quick Response Teams at sensitive places in all 36 assembly constituencies in Mumbai," it said.

It is assisting the Election Commission to ensure the voters are not swayed with the use of cash and valuables, it added.

Campaigning for Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra concluded on Saturday. Both the states will go to polls on October 21.