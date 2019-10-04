Maharashtra Polls: NCP doesn’t return the favour Shiv Sena had done for Supriya Sule

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 04: In a late-night development, the NCP decided to field a candidate from the Worli constituency where Aditya Thackeray is contesting the elections from.

This is an indicator that politics has come a long way in Maharashtra. Back in 2006, when NCP leader, Sharad Pawar's daughter was contesting her first election Rajya Sabha elections, Balasaheb Thackeray had said that he would not be fielding a candidate against her. I am proud that the daughter of Maharashtra would be going to Delhi, he had famously said.

Now, the NCP has fielded Suresh Mane from Worli from where Aditya would be contesting his first election. Aditya is also the first Thackeray to contest an election. It was perceived that the NCP would return the favour that the Shiv Sena had done for Supriya Sule and not field a candidate against Aditya.

[Maharashtra elections: BJP releases 4th list of 7 candidates, Khadse's daughter makes the cut]

The Shiv Sena, however, is not perturbed by this development and says that Aditya will win hands down. Another reason why the Shiv Sena is not worried is because they have Sachin Ahir in their fold. Ahir was former with the NCP and was always a tough competition for the Shiv Sena. Moreover, the Shiv Sena decided to field Aditya from Worli because it is considered to be the safest seat for the party.

Meanwhile, Aditya Thackeray filed his nominations from the Worli assembly constituency for the Maharashtra polls that is being held on October 21. In his poll affidavit, he has declared seven immobile properties worth Rs 4.67 crore. His total assets are valued at Rs 16.05 crore.

He says that five of them were gifted by his father, Udhav Thackeray in 2013. The other was gifted by his mother Rashmi last month.

He has further declared agriculture land worth Rs 77.66 lakh in Raigad district. A shop measuring 1,250 sq ft in Kalyan worth Rs 89.40 lakh is also part of the poll affidavit.

He has also declared shop measuring 1,960 square feet worth Rs 3 crore located at Thane.

Further, he says that he has BMW car registered in 2010 and purchased in 2019 worth Rs 6.5 lakh. He also says that he does not have any court cases pending and neither has been convicted in any case.