  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra polls: Congress constitutes screening committee,Jyotiraditya Scindia chairman

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 22: The Congress on Thursday constituted a six-member screening committee for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

    Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia
    Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia is the chairman of the committee. Harish Chaudhary, Manickam Tagorem, Mallikarjun Kharge, Balasaheb Thorat and KC Padavi are other members of the committee.

    Here's the list released by Congress party:

    In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP came to power by winning 122 seats. Its ally Shiv Sena won 62 seats. The Congress and the NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats, respectively.

    [NCP, Congress likely to make handling of flood situation a major poll pitch]

    Congress would be fighting Maharashtra assembly elections in alliance with the NCP. With BJP-Shiv Sena alliance sweeping the Lok Sabha elections in Maharasthra, NCP-Congress alliance badly needs a narrative to counter the saffron juggernaut. NCP-Congress is likely to build a narrative around alleged 'inept handling' of flood situation by the Devendra Fadnavis led government.

    Samajwadi Party is looking to join hands with the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, according to a report by DNA.

    The report states that SP, which has one legislator in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, is insisting that the party be given at least three seats to contest.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress maharashstra jyotiraditya scindia

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 21:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue