Maharashtra polls: Congress constitutes screening committee,Jyotiraditya Scindia chairman

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Congress on Thursday constituted a six-member screening committee for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia is the chairman of the committee. Harish Chaudhary, Manickam Tagorem, Mallikarjun Kharge, Balasaheb Thorat and KC Padavi are other members of the committee.

Here's the list released by Congress party:

All India Congress Committee constitutes screening committee for upcoming Maharashtra assembly election; appoints Jyotiraditya Scindia as the chairman pic.twitter.com/2LlkVTFABJ — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP came to power by winning 122 seats. Its ally Shiv Sena won 62 seats. The Congress and the NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats, respectively.

[NCP, Congress likely to make handling of flood situation a major poll pitch]

Congress would be fighting Maharashtra assembly elections in alliance with the NCP. With BJP-Shiv Sena alliance sweeping the Lok Sabha elections in Maharasthra, NCP-Congress alliance badly needs a narrative to counter the saffron juggernaut. NCP-Congress is likely to build a narrative around alleged 'inept handling' of flood situation by the Devendra Fadnavis led government.

Samajwadi Party is looking to join hands with the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, according to a report by DNA.

The report states that SP, which has one legislator in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, is insisting that the party be given at least three seats to contest.