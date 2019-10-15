  • search
    Maharashtra polls 2019: BJP promises 1 crore jobs, Bharat Ratna for Phule in its election manifesto

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 15: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2019. The leaders released the manifesto, or the 'Sankalp Patra' in Mumbai this morning at the Rangasharda Auditorium in Mumbai's Bandra-West.

    The BJP's 2019 election manifesto, pledges employment to one crore people in the next five years. The manifesto also promises a drought-free Maharashtra in five years and 50 per cent women participation in all economic growth.

    Maharashtra elections: Will SP-Shiv Sena face-off leave Mankhurd voters divided?

    The 40 pages poll manifesto titled Sampan, Samruddha and Samarth is a continuity of the policies and projects which were announced and are in various phases enforced by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in last five years.

    • Bharat Ratna demand for Jyotiba Phule, Savitri Bai Phule, and Savarkar
    • Sanitary napkin at Rs1/- for women
    • Govt hospital to have increased Ayurvedic treatment facility
    • Making Maharashtra trillion-dollar economy and making Maharashtra be 1st state in India to do so
    • 5 lakh crore in infrastructure
    • All the village panchayat to be connected via broadband internet
    • All martyr's family (army, paramilitary and police) to be rehabilitated
    • Every district to have ATAL Vigyan Kendra
    • Till 2022, all Maharashtra home will have pure drinking water
    • Ambedkar memorial to be completed by 2020.
    • 1 crore employment in next 5 years.
    • Every district to have a yoga centre
    • Maharashtra will be made drought-free in next 5 years
    • Maharashtra farmers to be given 12 hours of electricity daily
    • Interconnection of 11 dams in the state and take up construction of a dam on west-flowing rivers at Godavari Valley to provide water to drought-affected areas of Marathwada and North Maharashtra

