Maharashtra: Over 50,000 farmers begin march from Nashik to Mumbai

    Mumbai, Feb 21: Accusing the BJP-led governments at the Centre and Maharashtra of betraying farmers, over 50,000 farmers on Wednesdayonce again embarked on a 180-km march from Nashik to Mumbai on Thursday to protest against what they termed as the "betrayal" of peasants.

    Maharashtra: Over 50,000 farmers set to take out march from Nashik to Mumbai today

    The long march which is being organised by AIKS (All India Kisan Sabha) comprises of a large number of farmers, including women.

    Farmers from 23 districts across Maharashtra have joined the march, flagged off on February 20 to mark the fourth death anniversary of Communist ideologue Govind Pansare.

    Eleven months ago, they had withdrawn their agitation after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised to fulfill their demands.

    In March 2018, the farmers hade taken out the march demanding appropriate price for their produce, loan waiver, relief to drought-hit farmers, allotment of forest department land to STs etc.

    The farmers have alleged that no demand has been met despite assurances given to them by Maharashtra CM in 2018.

