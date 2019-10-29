  • search
    Maharashtra: No govt in sight as Sena issues veiled threat to BJP

    Mumbai, Oct 29: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut upped the ante against ally BJP, saying his party should not be compelled to look for an alternative to form the next government in Maharashtra and asserted there are "no saints in politics".

    The BJP and the Sena, with 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the new assembly, are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing of power.

    File photo of Sanjay Raut
    File photo of Sanjay Raut

    Ever since the results were announced on October 24, there have been statements from sections in the Congress-NCP, though not officially, hinting that a move by the Sena to look beyond the BJP for government formation may get positive feelers.

    Maha CM, Shiv Sena leader meet Governor amid power-sharing tussle

    Speaking to a news channel, Raut said, "We believe in the alliance (with BJP) as we contested the polls jointly. But the BJP should not compel us to commit the sin of looking for an alternative for government formation."

    "No one is a saint in politics," he added, possibly a hint to the senior ally that committing such a "sin" was not entirely unfathomable for the Sena.

    Raut claimed the two parties had agreed on an "equal power" sharing formula and had even made an announcement on it in Mumbai.

    "Ahead of the assembly polls, the BJP requested Sena for more share of seats because of large number of turncoats. "Sena chief (Uddhav) Thackeray agreed to it, hence they contested on 164 seats and the Sena on 124," Raut explained, adding, "We never lie in politics, even if it is for gaining power".

    Queried on a scenario where the BJP goes ahead alone and stakes claim to form the government, he said, "The BJP is the single largest party at present in the state. If they can provide a majority government without the Sena's help, I welcome it."

    Still in the hunt for CM’s post, key Shiv Sena, BJP meet on Oct 30

    Hardening stand on equal division of the chief ministerial tenure, Raut said, "We will see how they do not share the post of chief minister. Both the parties agreed on 50:50 power-sharing formula. There is no need to explain it in detail."

    Raut claimed there has been no discussion so far between the BJP and Sena on government formation.

    Raut is the chief whip of the party in Parliament and executive editor of Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
