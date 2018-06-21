English

Maharashtra NEET, CET Counselling: Update on submission of caste certificate

    There is an update on the Maharashtra NEET, CET counselling. The deadline for the submission of the caste certificate has been extended.

    The new deadline given by the Maharashtra government is August 10 2018. The caste certificate has to be submitted for admissions to medical, engineering and other professional courses through NEET or CET.

    Talking to reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting, Education Minister Vinod Tawde said the caste certificates were supposed to be submitted by June 30 as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

    "Since the government will amend the SC, ST, Denotified Tribes, Special Backward Caste, Notified Tribe Caste Validity Certificate Act 2000, the students should submit their applications in two days to the caste validation committee. The concession will remain only for this academic year," he said.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 7:14 [IST]
