Maharashtra: NCP-Sena talks stuck on one key clause

New Delhi, Nov 06: The Sharad Pawar led NCP has set a clause to the Shiv Sena if it wants it support in Maharashtra. It wants the Sena to walk out of the NDA at the Centre.

This would be a pre-requisite before the two parties could discuss anything further on an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra.

The Sena has one Cabinet Minister, Arvind Sawant at the Centre. He is charge of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. The NCP president Nawab Malik said that if the BJP and Shiv Sena cannot work out their differences, an alternative could be provided. However the Sena must declare that it is no longer associated with the BJP and NDA. This would be a pre-requisite before any talks could take place, Malik also said.

The BJP on the other hand would task senior BJP leader, Natin Gadkari to hold talks with the Shiv Sena.

However, the question is will any of the parties be able to iron out their differences before November 9, the date when the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends. Sources in the BJP tell OneIndia that there could be a brief spell of President's rule in the state. As of now it does not appear as though a consensus would be reached. The source however added that there would be a BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra and the NCP would not be involved.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari had told a delegation led by Union Minister, Ramdas Athavale that he would initiate consultations if no party came forward to form the government by November 7.

A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 2019. If no party comes forward before the term of the assembly ends then President's rule would be imposed in the state.

According to BJP sources, in the 288 member house, the BJP led by Devendra Fadnavis has the clear support of 105 MLAs. He is likely to stake a claim to form the government in the next two days with the support of the independent MLAs.

The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. Sanjay Raut said that the party would not budge on its 50:50 demand. He also hinted that support from the Congress and NCP for the Shiv Sena is also a possibility. He also said that he would be meeting with the Governor later today.

Fadnavis on the other hand said that the impasse would end in the next two days. He is expected to meet with BJP president Amit Shah today.