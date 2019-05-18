  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: Naxals call for bandh in Gadchiroli tomorrow

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, May 18: Naxals have called for a 'bandh' in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on May 19 to protest the killings of two fellow women in an encounter last month, police said.

    Naxals had put up banners in some villages in Etapalli tehsil of Gadchiroli on Wednesday night, in which they gave the 'bandh' call, an official from Gadchiroli superintendent of police (SP) office said on Thursday.

    Mangled remains of a police vehicle, carrying 16 security personnel that was allegedly blasted by Maoists using IED, in Gadchiroli
    Mangled remains of a police vehicle, carrying 16 security personnel that was allegedly blasted by Maoists using IED, in Gadchiroli

    In the banners, the Naxals alleged that the killings of the women cadres- Ramco alias Kamla Narote and Shilpa Durva- by the securtiy forces on April 27 was an infringement of their constitutional rights.

    "The ultras said in the banners that as a mark of protest against the encounter killings, a 'bandh' would be observed in Gadchiroli on May 19," the official said.

    Lack of intel led to Gadchiroli naxal attack

    The two women Naxals were killed in an encounter in Gunderwahi forest in Gadchiroli when commandos of C-60 squad, police's anti-Naxal unit, were combing the area.

    Ramco and Durva were carrying rewards of Rs 16 lakh and Rs 4 lakh on their heads respectively, police said.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra naxals

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue