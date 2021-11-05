Maharashtra may witness 1.2 million active COVID-19 cases: State gears up for 3rd wave

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Nov 05: Maharashtra has begun preparing for the third wave of COVID-19 for a caseload of 1.2 million which may happen at the peak time of the spread. The preparations are underway following a suggestion by the Centre.

The Maharashtra government is setting up 531 oxygen generation plans and also looking to stock up anti-viral medicines. "The second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. But there is no favourable condition for a third wave as of now. The state task force has cautioned of a third wave post the Diwali season. We are assessing the situation," Maharashtra health minister, Rajesh Tope said.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has recorded 1,141 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state are 66,15,288 and the death toll stands at 1,40,345.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 11:41 [IST]