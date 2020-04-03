Maharashtra man held for licking notes, calling coronavirus as Allah’s punishment

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Nashik, Apr 03:A 38-year-old man from Nashik in Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly uploading a Tiktok video in which he is seen licking currency notes and wiping his nose with it while claiming the novel coronavirus was "divine punishment" without remedy.

Sayyad Jameel Sayyad Babu was arrested late Thursday night by Ramzanpura police in Malegaon, an official said.

"He also said in the video that the pandemic would intensify further. After the video went viral, we arrested him. He has been remanded in police custody till April 7 by a court in Malegaon," the official informed.