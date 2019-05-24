Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Full List of Winners & Party Wise Results
Mumbai, May 24: The massive saffron surge has sweep through most parts of India, The Saffron alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena has emerged victorious in the electoral battle in Maharashtra. The results sprung surprises across the State with a number of big names losing out.
The BJP-Shivsena alliance has secured 40 seats in the state whereas the Congress-NCP alliance has managed to secure only 5 seats in the state. The remaining two seats have gone to an independent candidates from Amaravati and the second has gone to the candidate of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen in the constituency of Aurangabad.
The total vote share of the BJP-Sena combine also crossed the 50% mark for the first time since Independence. Both parties were on course to retain their 2014 tally of 23 and 18.
Leader of Opposition post: Congress may miss out this time as well
Reacting to the results, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepted that it was the trust people have on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has helped the alliance repeat it's 2014 performance.
Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituencies - List of winners
|Constituency
|Party
|Winner
|Bhandara-Gondiya
|BJP
|Sunil Baburao Mendhe
|Gadchiroli-Chimur
|BJP
|Ashok Mahadevrao Nete
|Chandrapur
|INC
|Balubhau
|Wardha
|BJP
|RC Tadas
|Ramtek
|SS
|Krupal Balaji Tumane
|Nagpur
|BJP
|Nitin Gadkari
|Yavatmal-Washim
|SS
|Bhavana Gawali
|Akola
|Amravati
|IND-Cong
|Navnit Ravi Rana
|Nanded
|BJP
|Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar
|Parbhani
|SS
|Jadhav Haribhau
|Beed
|BJP
|Pritam Gopinathrao Munde
|Buldhana
|SS
|Jadhav Ganpatrao
|Hingoli
|SS
|Hemant Patil
|Osmanabad
|SS
|Omprakash Bhupalsinh
|Latur
|BJP
|ST Shrangare
|Solapur
|BJP
|JS Shivacharya
|Aurangabad
|AIMIM
|Imtiaz Jaleel Syed
|Raigad
|NCP
|Tatkare Sunil Dattatray
|Pune
|BJP
|Girish Bhalchandra Bapat
|Jalgaon
|BJP
|Unmesh Patil
|Raver
|BJP
|Khadse Nikhil
|Madha
|BJP
|Ranjeetsinha Hindurao
|Sangli
|BJP
|Sanjaykaka Patil
|Jalna
|BJP
|Danve Dadarao
|Baramati
|NCP
|Supriya Sule
|Ahmednagar
|BJP
|Sujay Radhakrishna
|Satara
|NCP
|SCP Bhonsle
|Ratnagiri
|SS
|Vinayak Raut
|Sindhudurg
|SS
|Vinayak Raut
|Hatkanangle
|SS
|Dhairyasheel Mane
|Kolhapur
|SS
|Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik
|Bhiwandi
|BJP
|Kapil Moreshwar Patil
|Kalyan
|SS
|Shrikant Eknath Shinde
|Thane
|SS
|Rajan Baburao Vichare
|Mumbai North
|BJP
|Gopal Shetty
|Nandurbar
|BJP
|Heena Vijaykumar
|Dhule
|BJP
|Bhamre Subhash Ramrao
|Dindori
|BJP
|Bharati Pravin Pawar
|Mumbai North Central
|BJP
|Poonam Mahajan
|Mumbai South Central
|SS
|Rahul Ramesh Shewale
|Mumbai North West
|SS
|Gajanan Kirtikar
|Mumbai North East
|BJP
|Manoj Kotak
|Nashik
|SS
|Godse Tukaram
|Palghar
|SS
|Rajendra Dhedya Gavit