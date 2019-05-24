Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Full List of Winners & Party Wise Results

Mumbai, May 24: The massive saffron surge has sweep through most parts of India, The Saffron alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena has emerged victorious in the electoral battle in Maharashtra. The results sprung surprises across the State with a number of big names losing out.

The BJP-Shivsena alliance has secured 40 seats in the state whereas the Congress-NCP alliance has managed to secure only 5 seats in the state. The remaining two seats have gone to an independent candidates from Amaravati and the second has gone to the candidate of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen in the constituency of Aurangabad.

The total vote share of the BJP-Sena combine also crossed the 50% mark for the first time since Independence. Both parties were on course to retain their 2014 tally of 23 and 18.

Reacting to the results, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accepted that it was the trust people have on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has helped the alliance repeat it's 2014 performance.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituencies - List of winners

Constituency Party Winner Bhandara-Gondiya BJP Sunil Baburao Mendhe Gadchiroli-Chimur BJP Ashok Mahadevrao Nete Chandrapur INC Balubhau Wardha BJP RC Tadas Ramtek SS Krupal Balaji Tumane Nagpur BJP Nitin Gadkari Yavatmal-Washim SS Bhavana Gawali Akola Amravati IND-Cong Navnit Ravi Rana Nanded BJP Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar Parbhani SS Jadhav Haribhau Beed BJP Pritam Gopinathrao Munde Buldhana SS Jadhav Ganpatrao Hingoli SS Hemant Patil Osmanabad SS Omprakash Bhupalsinh Latur BJP ST Shrangare Solapur BJP JS Shivacharya Aurangabad AIMIM Imtiaz Jaleel Syed Raigad NCP Tatkare Sunil Dattatray Pune BJP Girish Bhalchandra Bapat Jalgaon BJP Unmesh Patil Raver BJP Khadse Nikhil Madha BJP Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Sangli BJP Sanjaykaka Patil Jalna BJP Danve Dadarao Baramati NCP Supriya Sule Ahmednagar BJP Sujay Radhakrishna Satara NCP SCP Bhonsle Ratnagiri SS Vinayak Raut Sindhudurg SS Vinayak Raut Hatkanangle SS Dhairyasheel Mane Kolhapur SS Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik Bhiwandi BJP Kapil Moreshwar Patil Kalyan SS Shrikant Eknath Shinde Thane SS Rajan Baburao Vichare Mumbai North BJP Gopal Shetty Nandurbar BJP Heena Vijaykumar Dhule BJP Bhamre Subhash Ramrao Dindori BJP Bharati Pravin Pawar Mumbai North Central BJP Poonam Mahajan Mumbai South Central SS Rahul Ramesh Shewale Mumbai North West SS Gajanan Kirtikar Mumbai North East BJP Manoj Kotak Nashik SS Godse Tukaram Palghar SS Rajendra Dhedya Gavit