Maharashtra lockdown won’t be lifted after June 30: Uddhav Thackeray

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, June 28: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday ruled out lifting the lockdown in the state, stating that the crisis is not over yet. However, Uddhav urged the people of the state to follow rules and ensure the lockdown is not re-imposed.

"Lockdown will not be lifted after June 30 as the risk of infection is not over yet. We are extending relaxations step by step," Thackeray said in an address.

"In the last 15 days we have cautiously and gradually started reopening shops and offices, we have started local [train] services for essential staff in Mumbai and small shops and businesses in rural parts of the state, but the pandemic still looms over our heads. Just because we are slowly starting the economy doesn't mean the danger is averted. I request you to please step out only if you have necessary work," Thackeray said.

"We cannot leave this war halfway in this final phase. The crisis is not over yet. I am sure that you will continue to co-operate with the government to ensure that the lockdown is not re-imposed," he said.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported a record 5318 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of covid-19 positive cases to 1,59,133.

Active cases however, are at 67,600 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 84,245.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally reported 1,402 new cases today taking the city's tally to 74,252. With 41 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 4,284. Active cases in Mumbai are at 27,631 and 42,329 patients have recovered.