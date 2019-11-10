Maharashtra LIVE: Congress tries to keep MLAs united

  • search
    Mumbai, Nov 10: After the BJP refused to form government in the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited Shiv Sena, the second largest party, to stake claim to the government.

    Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant set to resign as minister from NDA govt

    In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

    Stay Tuned for LIVE updates on Maharashtra government formation

    9:26 AM, 11 Nov
    The President’s rule has to be ratified by the Parliament in two months, after which it can be extended till six months, and again for six more months if elections are not possible within that period. The rule, however, can be withdrawn if any party or alliance approaches the Governor and convinces him that it has the numbers to form the government.
    9:25 AM, 11 Nov
    Koshyari will have to recommend President’s rule in the state if Sena or any other party fails to garner the support of 145 MLAs to prove majority.
    9:18 AM, 11 Nov
    Congress has called a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today at Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi, over the political situation in Maharashtra.
    9:07 AM, 11 Nov
    NCP core group meeting at 10 am
    8:52 AM, 11 Nov
    After the governor's communication, Sena MLAs, staying at a suburban hotel in Mumbai, went into a huddle. They later moved to Matoshree, the Bandra residence of the party chief Uddhav Thackeray, for another meeting.
    8:52 AM, 11 Nov
    Governor Koshyari has asked Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde to "indicate willingness and ability" of the party to form government, a Raj Bhavan statement said.
    8:52 AM, 11 Nov
    Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP core committee headed by caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also meet in Mumbai on Monday.
    8:52 AM, 11 Nov
    A close aide of a senior Congress leader said the MLAs will return to Mumbai from Jaipur on Monday afternoon after which the party may announce its stand on the political impasse.
    8:19 AM, 11 Nov
    Shiv Sena MPs likely to brief the media at 11 am today.
    8:14 AM, 11 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut likely to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar today before he leaves for Delhi.
    8:12 AM, 11 Nov
    The Shiv Sena has time until 7.30 pm today to stake a claim to form the government.
    8:11 AM, 11 Nov
    Arvind Sawant said that his party’s side is the truth. He also said that he would be holding a press conference later in Delhi.
    8:06 AM, 11 Nov
    Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant to hold a press conference in Delhi today.
    8:03 AM, 11 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader and union minister for heavy industries and public enterprises, Arvind Sawant says that he would be resigning as minister in the NDA government. This was one of the pre-conditions that the NCP had set for the Shiv Sena if it had wanted its support.
    7:52 AM, 11 Nov
    The Sena, which is the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105), has time till 7:30 PM on November 11, to stake the claim, even as the NCP and the Congress refused to reveal their cards on supporting it.
    7:48 AM, 11 Nov
    The 44 MLAs of the Congress are currently in Jaipur. The party MLAs would hold discussions with the high command, before any call on the formation of the government is taken. Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM, Ashok Chavan said that he was in favour of a stable government in Maharashtra.
    7:44 AM, 11 Nov
    The fast-paced developments seem to have increased the bargaining power of opposition Congress and NCP, as the Sena, which has 56 MLAs, is far away from the halfway mark of 145.
    7:43 AM, 11 Nov
    The Shiv Sena in order to form the government would not just need the support of the NCP, which has 54 MLAs. It would need the support of the Congress which has 44 MLAs and also that of a few independents.
    7:42 AM, 11 Nov
    On whether the Congress would be part of the government in Maharashtra, senior leader Mallikarjuna Kharge said that there is a meeting at 10 am. Based on what the high command has to say, we will proceed. However the mandate for us was to sit in the opposition, Kharge also added.
    7:42 AM, 11 Nov
    During a meeting of Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar last week, the former had clearly said that the Congress would not be part of an alliance with the Shiv Sena. The Sena on the other hand sent out feelers to the Congress while stating that the party was not anti-Maharashtra.
    7:41 AM, 11 Nov
    7:20 AM, 11 Nov
    The Shiv Sena appears confident that none of its MLAs would switch over to the BJP. Party leader Sanjay Raut continued to hurl barbs at the BJP and said that the arrogance of buying politicians will not work this time.
    7:16 AM, 11 Nov
    Sharad Pawar has put forth certain convictions before it could offer support to the Shiv Sena. One of the primary conditions is that the Shiv Sena come out of the NDA. The Sena has remained noncommittal on the same. Further it is to be seen if the Sena stakes a claim to form the government after being invited by the Governor.
    6:48 AM, 11 Nov
    It is unlikely that the Shiv Sena may stake a claim to form the government. The Sena was invited by the Governor to form the government after the BJP refused to do so, citing lack of numbers. The Sena is still toying with the idea of joining hands with the Congress and NCP.
    6:28 AM, 11 Nov
    The Shiv Sena has made it clear that it would have its chief minister only if Udhav Thackeray says so. Sanjay Raut, leader however added that Udhav had said that there would be a Shiv Sena CM and that means there would be one.
    6:25 AM, 11 Nov
    If the NCP-Shiv Sena marriage does take place in Maharashtra then Aditya Thackeray would be the chief minister and Ajit Pawar his deputy.
    6:14 AM, 11 Nov
    A decision on whether or not to impose President’s rule would be taken only after all options are exhausted. All parties would be accorded an opportunity before this decision is taken, a top source in Delhi informed
    6:10 AM, 11 Nov
    BJP sources tell OneIndia, that it would wait and watch as the developments unfold. We have said that we don’t have the numbers. The ball is the Shiv Sena’s court. We will closely monitor the meeting of the NCP and Sena. If the Sena approaches us now, we will take a further call, the source further added.
    11:52 PM, 10 Nov
    With backchannel talks taking place between Sena and Congress-NCP, there is a high possibility that a Sena-NCP government is formed in the state.
    10:02 PM, 10 Nov
    Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot that the BJP has dishonoured the mandate of the people of Maharashtra by its failure to form government in the state even after 15 days of the elections result.
