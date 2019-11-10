News India live

Maharashtra LIVE: Congress tries to keep MLAs united

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, Nov 10: After the BJP refused to form government in the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited Shiv Sena, the second largest party, to stake claim to the government.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

Stay Tuned for LIVE updates on Maharashtra government formation

Newest First Oldest First

The President’s rule has to be ratified by the Parliament in two months, after which it can be extended till six months, and again for six more months if elections are not possible within that period. The rule, however, can be withdrawn if any party or alliance approaches the Governor and convinces him that it has the numbers to form the government. Koshyari will have to recommend President’s rule in the state if Sena or any other party fails to garner the support of 145 MLAs to prove majority. Congress has called a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today at Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi, over the political situation in Maharashtra. NCP core group meeting at 10 am After the governor's communication, Sena MLAs, staying at a suburban hotel in Mumbai, went into a huddle. They later moved to Matoshree, the Bandra residence of the party chief Uddhav Thackeray, for another meeting. Governor Koshyari has asked Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde to "indicate willingness and ability" of the party to form government, a Raj Bhavan statement said. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP core committee headed by caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also meet in Mumbai on Monday. A close aide of a senior Congress leader said the MLAs will return to Mumbai from Jaipur on Monday afternoon after which the party may announce its stand on the political impasse. Shiv Sena MPs likely to brief the media at 11 am today. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut likely to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar today before he leaves for Delhi. The Shiv Sena has time until 7.30 pm today to stake a claim to form the government. Arvind Sawant said that his party’s side is the truth. He also said that he would be holding a press conference later in Delhi. शिवसेनेची बाजू सत्याची आहे. अशा खोट्या वातावरणात दिल्लीतील सरकार मध्ये तरी का रहायचे?

आणि म्हणूनच मी केंद्रीय मंत्री पदाचा राजीनामा देत आहे. या संदर्भात आज सकाळी ११.०० वा. दिल्ली येथे मी पत्रकार परिषद (Press Conference) घेणार आहे. — Arvind Sawant (@AGSawant) November 11, 2019 Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant to hold a press conference in Delhi today. Shiv Sena leader and union minister for heavy industries and public enterprises, Arvind Sawant says that he would be resigning as minister in the NDA government. This was one of the pre-conditions that the NCP had set for the Shiv Sena if it had wanted its support. The Sena, which is the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105), has time till 7:30 PM on November 11, to stake the claim, even as the NCP and the Congress refused to reveal their cards on supporting it. The 44 MLAs of the Congress are currently in Jaipur. The party MLAs would hold discussions with the high command, before any call on the formation of the government is taken. Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM, Ashok Chavan said that he was in favour of a stable government in Maharashtra. The fast-paced developments seem to have increased the bargaining power of opposition Congress and NCP, as the Sena, which has 56 MLAs, is far away from the halfway mark of 145. The Shiv Sena in order to form the government would not just need the support of the NCP, which has 54 MLAs. It would need the support of the Congress which has 44 MLAs and also that of a few independents. On whether the Congress would be part of the government in Maharashtra, senior leader Mallikarjuna Kharge said that there is a meeting at 10 am. Based on what the high command has to say, we will proceed. However the mandate for us was to sit in the opposition, Kharge also added. During a meeting of Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar last week, the former had clearly said that the Congress would not be part of an alliance with the Shiv Sena. The Sena on the other hand sent out feelers to the Congress while stating that the party was not anti-Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena in order to form the government would not just need the support of the NCP, which has 54 MLAs. It would need the support of the Congress which has 44 MLAs and also that of a few independents. The Shiv Sena appears confident that none of its MLAs would switch over to the BJP. Party leader Sanjay Raut continued to hurl barbs at the BJP and said that the arrogance of buying politicians will not work this time. Sharad Pawar has put forth certain convictions before it could offer support to the Shiv Sena. One of the primary conditions is that the Shiv Sena come out of the NDA. The Sena has remained noncommittal on the same. Further it is to be seen if the Sena stakes a claim to form the government after being invited by the Governor. It is unlikely that the Shiv Sena may stake a claim to form the government. The Sena was invited by the Governor to form the government after the BJP refused to do so, citing lack of numbers. The Sena is still toying with the idea of joining hands with the Congress and NCP. The Shiv Sena has made it clear that it would have its chief minister only if Udhav Thackeray says so. Sanjay Raut, leader however added that Udhav had said that there would be a Shiv Sena CM and that means there would be one. If the NCP-Shiv Sena marriage does take place in Maharashtra then Aditya Thackeray would be the chief minister and Ajit Pawar his deputy. A decision on whether or not to impose President’s rule would be taken only after all options are exhausted. All parties would be accorded an opportunity before this decision is taken, a top source in Delhi informed BJP sources tell OneIndia, that it would wait and watch as the developments unfold. We have said that we don’t have the numbers. The ball is the Shiv Sena’s court. We will closely monitor the meeting of the NCP and Sena. If the Sena approaches us now, we will take a further call, the source further added. With backchannel talks taking place between Sena and Congress-NCP, there is a high possibility that a Sena-NCP government is formed in the state. Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot that the BJP has dishonoured the mandate of the people of Maharashtra by its failure to form government in the state even after 15 days of the elections result.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. The BJP will not form government in Maharashtra owing to lack of numbers, says Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP President. The mandate was given to us (BJP-Shiv Sena) to work together if Shiv Sena wants to disrespect it and form govt with Congress-NCP then all our best wishes are with them, says Patil. Koshyari had on Saturday evening invited BJP, the single largest party in the state after the polls last month, to form the government in the state. BJP and Shiv Sena went to elections as allies, but after results were announced, the Uddav Thackeray-led party demanded '50-50' sharing of CM's post. The BJP is not willing to give up CM post. With Shiv Sena adamant on CM post for 2.5 years, and the BJP unrelenting, there is currently a deadlock. A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 2019. The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. Chandrakant Patil also wished Shiv Sena "all the best" if Uddhav Thackeray "wants to take the support of Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the government in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met the party's newly elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are currently staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP said that his party would declare its next strategy once no one else is able to form government. Amid high drama over government formation in Maharashtra, Congress says the party does not want President's rule in Maharashtra. Congress MLAs will seek advice of the party high-command on its future political stand in Maharashtra, says Ashok Chavan. Will install Sena CM at any cost in Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut on BJP's announcement. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray ji clearly said today that Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. If Uddhav ji has said so, then it means that there will be CM from Shiv Sena, at any cost, says Raut. NCP president Sharad Pawar maintained the mandate was for the BJP and Sena to form a stable government. "Our responsibility is to be constructive opposition," We are watching as to when the government is formed," Pawar said on Saturday. "How will BJP have its chief minister when they are not staking a claim to form government," asks Raut. Congress has said that Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should invite the second largest alliance —Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — to form the government in the state because the BJP-Shiv Sena combine has “refused” to do so. We are keeping an eye on recent developments. We are meeting now and discussing all the options before us. We have not decided anything yet, says Chavan. If we look at the numbers, the Congress can help the Sena-NCP come to power. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited leaders of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, to form government, as BJP refused to do so. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar asked the leader of elected members of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra. Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party said,''If Governor invites Shiv Sena to stake claim to form govt then we will think about our next step. Till now, we haven't received any proposal from Shiv Sena. The final decision will be taken by Congress& NCP together as declared by Pawar Sahab.'' ''We have called a meeting of our MLAs on Nov 12. If Shiv Sena wants our support,they will have to declare that they have no relation with BJP&they should pull out from National Democratic Alliance (NDA). All their ministers will have to resign from Union Cabinet,'' Nawab Malik further said. "The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm," a Raj Bhavan official said. Reportedly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaks to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over government formation. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray leaves the Madh Island resort and arrives at Matoshree A meeting of the BJP is also underway at Devendra Fadnavis' South Mumbai residence Varsha. Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders will meet party president Sonia Gandhi tomorrow to discuss the government formation situation in Maharashtra. Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot that the BJP has dishonoured the mandate of the people of Maharashtra by its failure to form government in the state even after 15 days of the elections result.