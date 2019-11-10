News India live

Maharashtra LIVE: Will wait and watch say BJP sources

India

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, Nov 10: After the BJP refused to form government in the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited Shiv Sena, the second largest party, to stake claim to the government.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

The Shiv Sena has made it clear that it would have its chief minister only if Udhav Thackeray says so. Sanjay Raut, leader however added that Udhav had said that there would be a Shiv Sena CM and that means there would be one. If the NCP-Shiv Sena marriage does take place in Maharashtra then Aditya Thackeray would be the chief minister and Ajit Pawar his deputy. A decision on whether or not to impose President’s rule would be taken only after all options are exhausted. All parties would be accorded an opportunity before this decision is taken, a top source in Delhi informed BJP sources tell OneIndia, that it would wait and watch as the developments unfold. We have said that we don’t have the numbers. The ball is the Shiv Sena’s court. We will closely monitor the meeting of the NCP and Sena. If the Sena approaches us now, we will take a further call, the source further added. With backchannel talks taking place between Sena and Congress-NCP, there is a high possibility that a Sena-NCP government is formed in the state. Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot that the BJP has dishonoured the mandate of the people of Maharashtra by its failure to form government in the state even after 15 days of the elections result. Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders will meet party president Sonia Gandhi tomorrow to discuss the government formation situation in Maharashtra. A meeting of the BJP is also underway at Devendra Fadnavis' South Mumbai residence Varsha. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray leaves the Madh Island resort and arrives at Matoshree Reportedly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaks to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over government formation. "The Sena will have to inform the governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm," a Raj Bhavan official said. ''We have called a meeting of our MLAs on Nov 12. If Shiv Sena wants our support,they will have to declare that they have no relation with BJP&they should pull out from National Democratic Alliance (NDA). All their ministers will have to resign from Union Cabinet,'' Nawab Malik further said. Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party said,''If Governor invites Shiv Sena to stake claim to form govt then we will think about our next step. Till now, we haven't received any proposal from Shiv Sena. The final decision will be taken by Congress& NCP together as declared by Pawar Sahab.'' Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar asked the leader of elected members of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited leaders of the second largest party, the Shiv Sena, to form government, as BJP refused to do so. If we look at the numbers, the Congress can help the Sena-NCP come to power. We are keeping an eye on recent developments. We are meeting now and discussing all the options before us. We have not decided anything yet, says Chavan. Congress has said that Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should invite the second largest alliance —Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — to form the government in the state because the BJP-Shiv Sena combine has “refused” to do so. "How will BJP have its chief minister when they are not staking a claim to form government," asks Raut. "Our responsibility is to be constructive opposition," We are watching as to when the government is formed," Pawar said on Saturday. NCP president Sharad Pawar maintained the mandate was for the BJP and Sena to form a stable government. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray ji clearly said today that Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. If Uddhav ji has said so, then it means that there will be CM from Shiv Sena, at any cost, says Raut. Will install Sena CM at any cost in Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut on BJP's announcement. Congress MLAs will seek advice of the party high-command on its future political stand in Maharashtra, says Ashok Chavan. Amid high drama over government formation in Maharashtra, Congress says the party does not want President's rule in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP said that his party would declare its next strategy once no one else is able to form government. Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met the party's newly elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are currently staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state. Chandrakant Patil also wished Shiv Sena "all the best" if Uddhav Thackeray "wants to take the support of Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the government in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 2019.

