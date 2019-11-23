News India live

Maharashtra LIVE: Mumbai gears up for grand Thackeray swearing in

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

Mumbai, Nov 28: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Wednesday has confirmed ahead of the swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister, that the deputy chief minister of the three party NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance will be from NCP and the speaker will be from the Congress party. Security beefed up ahead of the oath taking ceremony at the historical ground of Shivaji Park in Mumbai today.

On Wednesday Patel has confirmed that there will be only one deputy CM from the alliance and that will be from NCP. He also added that NCP will get the deputy Speaker's post in the Maharashtra Assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Dr. Manmohan Singh, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and DMK chief MK Stalin, and the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states are inveted for the ceremony. Sena has invited 400 farmers, members of families of farmers who committed suicide.

Stay tuned with LIVE updates:

Newest First Oldest First

Ajit Pawar to be the Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra government but he is not likely to take oath today, reports ANI. Mumbai: Bust of Meena Thackeray (mother of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray) outside Shivaji Park decorated with flowers, ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in ceremony as #Maharashtra Chief Minister. pic.twitter.com/uqVb4LaVsR — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019 Bust of Meena Thackeray (mother of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray) outside Shivaji Park decorated with flowers, ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in ceremony as Maharashtra Chief Minister. NCP workers from Maval taluka gather outside Silver Oak (residence of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar). How is Josh?

जय महाराष्ट्र — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 28, 2019 How's the josh Maharashtra?, asks Sanjay Raut as preparations underway for Uddhav's swearing-in. Mumbai: Hoardings welcoming the new government in #Maharashtra and party flags of Shiv Sena & Congress seen on the stretch from Dadar TT to Shivaji Park. The new state govt, led by Shiv Sena chief & 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' leader Uddhav Thackeray as the CM, will be sworn in today. pic.twitter.com/aegYvgxmbK — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019 Hoardings welcoming the new government in Maharashtra and party flags of Shiv Sena and Congress seen on the stretch from Dadar TT to Shivaji Park. Uddhav Thackeray, who emerged as the gamechanger of Maharashtra politics, will also be the first member of the Thackeray family to hold the chief minister post. Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief and 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' leader, Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of #Maharashtra today, visuals from outside Matoshree (Thackeray residence). pic.twitter.com/lHkbTvu398 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019 Visuals from outside Matoshree Chief Ministers of all Congress ruled states, DMK chief, M K Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee have been invited. Kejriwal has expressed his inability to attend the programme. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are likely to give the oath taking ceremony of Udhav Thackeray a miss. Aditya Thackeray had visited Sonia Gandhi at New Delhi and invited her for his father’s swearing in ceremony. There is no clarity on whether other ministers would be sworn in. However according to NCP leader Praful Patel, one or two MLAs from each party may also be sworn in. There would be one deputy CM from the NCP and the post of Speaker would go to the Congress. This is part of the power sharing agreement between the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray after leaving from the residence of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh in Delhi said, "We met Sonia Gandhi ji & Dr Manmohan Singh ji as their guidance and blessings are necessary. Now we are returning to Mumbai." Aaditya Thackeray reaches Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence to invite her for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray One or two MLAs from each party will take oath as ministers tomorrow, says NCP leader Praful Patel. The Speaker has been decided by all three parties. Praful Patel, NCP after attending meeting of NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena MLAs in Mumbai: There will be only one Deputy Chief Minister and that will be from NCP. NCP's Praful Patel after attending meeting of NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena MLAs in Mumbai: It's not decided yet how many ministers will take oath with Chief Minister tomorrow. He said''How many ministers will take oath will be decided tonight. 1 or 2 MLAs from each party will take oath as ministers. Speaker has been decided by all three parties, Speaker will be from Congress and Deputy Speaker from NCP.'' Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray reaches Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to invite her for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray NCP's Sharad Pawar & Supriya Sule leave after attending the meeting of NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress MLAs at YB Chavan Centre. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has left for Delhi to invite Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, tomorrow. Ajit Pawar leaves after attending the meeting of NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress MLAs at YB Chavan Centre. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not attend the swearing-in Ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of #Maharashtra tomorrow, due to his private engagements. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to attend Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in ceremony as Maharashtra Chief Minister in Mumbai, tomorrow. Congress leader Ahmed Patel after attending the meeting of NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena MLAs in Mumbai said, "We have sorted out all the issues, you will get to know tomorrow." Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, Congress's Ahmed Patel & other 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' leaders leave after attending the meeting of Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP MLAs at Y.B. Chavan Center. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to attend the swearing in ceremony of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the CM of Maharashtra on Thursday, As many as 2,000 police personnel will be deployed at Mumbai's Shivaji Park tomorrow where Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Maharashtra CM. Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Agadhi (BVA), which has three MLAs pledged support to the Maharashtra Vikas Agadhi (MVA) formed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. "It was not a revolt," says Ajit Pawar on his backing short-lived BJP-led govt whil speaking at the YB Chavan centre where a meeting of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine is being held. Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray met NCP president Sharad Pawar . The meeting between the two top leaders is taking place in the wake of Pawar's parleys with senior Congress functionaries Ahmed Patel, K C Venugopal and others earlier in the day. Ajit Pawar after attending the meeting of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs in Mumbai: Chief Minister will take oath tomorrow, I informed our MLAs about that programme and told them that all of us have to be there.

In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. He will now face a floor test. Earlier today, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP addressed press conference attacking the BJP over government formation. The Congress has demanded that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must resign on moral grounds. According to reports the Shiv Sena to move to Jaipur and Congress to Bhopal this time. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Congress MP Ahmed Patel amid the biggest political development taking place in the state said in Mumbai that today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra. Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet again, said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption". Viewing the biggest political twist in Maharashtra the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said that Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar. Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Governor of Maharashtra has turned into Home Minister Amit Shah's hitman. "Opportunist Ajit Pawar was threatened by the BJP and this is how they robbed a state," Surjewala said. Amit Shah was described as "Chanakya" by his party on Saturday after the Maharashtra coup, in which Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP's) Ajit Pawar as his deputy just hours after a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance seemed set to take power. The BJP has said that it has the required numbers to form the government. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at state BJP office. We will provide a stable government. Modi hai toh mumkin hai!!, says Fadnavis. The BJP says that all 54 MLAs of the NCP would back the government. For the BJP to prove its majority it would need the support of at least 25 NCP MLAs. It would all depend on how many of these MLAs would stay back with Sharad Pawar. The BJP has 105 MLAs on its own. It also has the backing of 15 independent MLAs, taking its tally up to 120. In the 288 member house, the magic number if 145. If all the NCP MLAs back the government then the tally goes up to 174, which is way past the majority mark. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis greets party workers gathered outside state BJP office. The Shiv Sena and Congress have 56 and 44 seats respectively. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test. The NCP faction opposing this new combine has said that Ajit Pawar misused the signatures of the MLAs. The signatures were taken from the MLAs for attendance, but the same was misused, the NCP's Nawab Mallik said. Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, has called for a meeting of the NCP MLAs later today. It would be interesting to see how many would be in attendance for the meeting. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is holding a meeting with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and NCP MLAs Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif at his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence; Security has been heightened outside the residence of Sriniwas Pawar Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena MLA's. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet party MLA's. NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him". Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar', says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra Govt Formation. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reaches YB Centre to meet party chief Sharad pawar Nationalist Congress Party MLA Atul Benke in Mumbai: I am with Sharad Pawar Ji. We all are together.