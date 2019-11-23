  • search
    Maharashtra LIVE: Mumbai gears up for grand Thackeray swearing in

    Mumbai, Nov 28:
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 28: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Wednesday has confirmed ahead of the swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister, that the deputy chief minister of the three party NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance will be from NCP and the speaker will be from the Congress party. Security beefed up ahead of the oath taking ceremony at the historical ground of Shivaji Park in Mumbai today.

    Maharashtra LIVE: Mumbai gears up for grand Thackeray swearing in

    On Wednesday Patel has confirmed that there will be only one deputy CM from the alliance and that will be from NCP. He also added that NCP will get the deputy Speaker's post in the Maharashtra Assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Dr. Manmohan Singh, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and DMK chief MK Stalin, and the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states are inveted for the ceremony. Sena has invited 400 farmers, members of families of farmers who committed suicide.

    Stay tuned with LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:19 AM, 28 Nov
    Ajit Pawar to be the Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra government but he is not likely to take oath today, reports ANI.
    9:18 AM, 28 Nov
    Bust of Meena Thackeray (mother of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray) outside Shivaji Park decorated with flowers, ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in ceremony as Maharashtra Chief Minister.
    9:18 AM, 28 Nov
    NCP workers from Maval taluka gather outside Silver Oak (residence of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar).
    9:17 AM, 28 Nov
    How's the josh Maharashtra?, asks Sanjay Raut as preparations underway for Uddhav's swearing-in.
    8:49 AM, 28 Nov
    Hoardings welcoming the new government in Maharashtra and party flags of Shiv Sena and Congress seen on the stretch from Dadar TT to Shivaji Park.
    8:39 AM, 28 Nov
    Uddhav Thackeray, who emerged as the gamechanger of Maharashtra politics, will also be the first member of the Thackeray family to hold the chief minister post.
    8:28 AM, 28 Nov
    Visuals from outside Matoshree
    8:00 AM, 28 Nov
    Chief Ministers of all Congress ruled states, DMK chief, M K Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee have been invited. Kejriwal has expressed his inability to attend the programme.
    7:27 AM, 28 Nov
    Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are likely to give the oath taking ceremony of Udhav Thackeray a miss. Aditya Thackeray had visited Sonia Gandhi at New Delhi and invited her for his father’s swearing in ceremony.
    7:27 AM, 28 Nov
    There is no clarity on whether other ministers would be sworn in. However according to NCP leader Praful Patel, one or two MLAs from each party may also be sworn in.
    7:27 AM, 28 Nov
    There would be one deputy CM from the NCP and the post of Speaker would go to the Congress. This is part of the power sharing agreement between the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.
    10:22 PM, 27 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray after leaving from the residence of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh in Delhi said, "We met Sonia Gandhi ji & Dr Manmohan Singh ji as their guidance and blessings are necessary. Now we are returning to Mumbai."
    9:41 PM, 27 Nov
    Aaditya Thackeray reaches Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence to invite her for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray
    9:40 PM, 27 Nov
    One or two MLAs from each party will take oath as ministers tomorrow, says NCP leader Praful Patel. The Speaker has been decided by all three parties.
    9:39 PM, 27 Nov
    Praful Patel, NCP after attending meeting of NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena MLAs in Mumbai: There will be only one Deputy Chief Minister and that will be from NCP.
    9:38 PM, 27 Nov
    NCP's Praful Patel after attending meeting of NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena MLAs in Mumbai: It's not decided yet how many ministers will take oath with Chief Minister tomorrow. He said''How many ministers will take oath will be decided tonight. 1 or 2 MLAs from each party will take oath as ministers. Speaker has been decided by all three parties, Speaker will be from Congress and Deputy Speaker from NCP.''
    9:32 PM, 27 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray reaches Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to invite her for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray
    9:30 PM, 27 Nov
    NCP's Sharad Pawar & Supriya Sule leave after attending the meeting of NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress MLAs at YB Chavan Centre.
    9:26 PM, 27 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has left for Delhi to invite Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, tomorrow.
    9:26 PM, 27 Nov
    Ajit Pawar leaves after attending the meeting of NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress MLAs at YB Chavan Centre.
    9:25 PM, 27 Nov
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not attend the swearing-in Ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of #Maharashtra tomorrow, due to his private engagements.
    9:25 PM, 27 Nov
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to attend Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in ceremony as Maharashtra Chief Minister in Mumbai, tomorrow.
    9:02 PM, 27 Nov
    Congress leader Ahmed Patel after attending the meeting of NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena MLAs in Mumbai said, "We have sorted out all the issues, you will get to know tomorrow."
    8:57 PM, 27 Nov
    Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, Congress's Ahmed Patel & other 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' leaders leave after attending the meeting of Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP MLAs at Y.B. Chavan Center.
    8:56 PM, 27 Nov
    Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to attend the swearing in ceremony of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the CM of Maharashtra on Thursday,
    8:33 PM, 27 Nov
    As many as 2,000 police personnel will be deployed at Mumbai's Shivaji Park tomorrow where Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Maharashtra CM.
    6:50 PM, 27 Nov
    Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Agadhi (BVA), which has three MLAs pledged support to the Maharashtra Vikas Agadhi (MVA) formed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.
    6:44 PM, 27 Nov
    "It was not a revolt," says Ajit Pawar on his backing short-lived BJP-led govt whil speaking at the YB Chavan centre where a meeting of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine is being held.
    5:23 PM, 27 Nov
    Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray met NCP president Sharad Pawar . The meeting between the two top leaders is taking place in the wake of Pawar's parleys with senior Congress functionaries Ahmed Patel, K C Venugopal and others earlier in the day.
    4:47 PM, 27 Nov
    Ajit Pawar after attending the meeting of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs in Mumbai: Chief Minister will take oath tomorrow, I informed our MLAs about that programme and told them that all of us have to be there.
