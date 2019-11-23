Maharashtra LIVE: Produce on Nov 25 order of Governor says SC

  • search
    Mumbai, Nov 24: The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Saturday night filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse trading".

    A bench of justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the plea at 11:30 am today.

    Maharashtra LIVE: Mandate was for Fadnavis govt, BJP defends early morning swearing-in

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:07 PM, 24 Nov
    Welcoming the SC order, NCP leader Nawab Malik said,''All the MLAs will be back by evening. Sharad Pawar is coming here to meet the MLAs. Devendra Fadnavis should realise he's in minority and should honorably resign.''
    1:06 PM, 24 Nov
    Congress leader Anand Sharma on SC issues notice to Centre, Maharashtra Govt on Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena's plea said,''The midnight coup was unprecedented. There was no grave emergency b/w midnight & the day. It shows the intent. SC should go into all aspects otherwise it'll become a practice.''
    1:05 PM, 24 Nov
    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar leaves from his residence to meet NCP MLAs at Renaissance Hotel.
    1:05 PM, 24 Nov
    NCP MLA Daulat Daroda, for whom a missing person's complaint was filed says,''I'm safe. I've come after winning election on the clock symbol (NCP), so there's no question of changing the party. Whatever decision Sharad Pawar & Ajit Pawar take, I'm with that. Don't believe in any rumours.''
    12:34 PM, 24 Nov
    The court also shot down a plea for a composite floor test in which rival claimants prove their majority on the floor by a division. The only issue was the floor test by CM Fadnavis , the bench said.
    12:33 PM, 24 Nov
    No order on immediate floor test.
    12:33 PM, 24 Nov
    The Supreme Court has directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce before it the order of the Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government. Produce by 10.30 am and appropriate orders would be passed says SC.
    12:29 PM, 24 Nov
    Supreme Court on Sunday issues notice on a Sena, NCP and Congress plea for an immediate floor test. The notices will go to the CM and Deputy CM.
    12:28 PM, 24 Nov
    ''Issue involved is the Governor’s decision dated 23/11/19 inviting them to form government is unconstitutional. For the adjudication of this issue - we request Tushar Mehta to produce the two letters by tomorrow morning 10.30,'' the bench said.
    12:26 PM, 24 Nov
    They were sleeping for 19 days and now they want floor test immediately, Rohatgi tells SC
    12:23 PM, 24 Nov
    Rohatgi appearing for BJP MLAs now ask for at least 3 days.
    12:23 PM, 24 Nov
    Justice Ramana: Governor can't just appoint anyone. He has to prove majority on floor of the House.
    12:23 PM, 24 Nov
    Justice Ramana says will seek letters to governor staking claim and that of governor inviting Fadnavis to form a government.
    12:23 PM, 24 Nov
    Justice Ramana says all letters must be produced.
    12:21 PM, 24 Nov
    Article 361 guarantees complete bar on his (Governor) act : Rohatgi to SC
    12:18 PM, 24 Nov
    ''There was no illegality in Governor decision. Court should not pass order to fix date of floor test. The three parties here have no fundamental rights,'' Rohatgi told Court
    12:17 PM, 24 Nov
    Rohatgi tells Court''There are some things that are with the President which are not even open to judicial intervention.''
    12:16 PM, 24 Nov
    Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for BJP said,''On hand, you say public wants a government. Other hand you say government formation was wrong. You did not do anything for so many days. Governor was shown satisfaction of MLAs. He formed a government.''
    12:11 PM, 24 Nov
    Governor has attacked the basic rule of democracy, Singhvi tells court.
    12:06 PM, 24 Nov
    Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs Subhash Desai, Vinayak Raut & Pratap Sarnaik meet Congress MLAs at JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai.
    12:02 PM, 24 Nov
    Rohatgi argues that this petition should have been filed in High Court. This is a technical objection the Bench tells them.
    12:01 PM, 24 Nov
    What was the Governor’s hurry, why didnt he wait asks Singhvi.
    11:59 AM, 24 Nov
    How did Ajit Pawar become NCP when 41 of 54 elected NCP members signed a document at 3.30 pm on Nov 22 saying Pawar is not NCP legislative party leader asks Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
    11:58 AM, 24 Nov
    We can prove our majority tomorrow itself says Sibal. If they have the majority then let them prove Sibal also argues.
    11:54 AM, 24 Nov
    Sibal says that they are willing to show the majority today itself. SC says it is for Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority.
    11:53 AM, 24 Nov
    Mukul Rohatgi asks why is there a Sunday hearing. This matter should not have been listed he says.
    11:51 AM, 24 Nov
    Was there a national emergency to revoke President’s rule without a Cabinet meeting Sibal asks in Supreme Court.
    11:46 AM, 24 Nov
    Act of Governor is malafide Sibal tells Supreme Court.
    11:45 AM, 24 Nov
    Kapil Sibal arguing for NCP-Shiv Sena tells Supreme Court to order a floor test today itself.
    11:41 AM, 24 Nov
    Hearing in Supreme Court begins
