Maharashtra LIVE: Produce on Nov 25 order of Governor says SC

Mumbai, Nov 24: The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Saturday night filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse trading".
A bench of justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the plea at 11:30 am today.
1:07 PM, 24 Nov
Welcoming the SC order, NCP leader Nawab Malik said,''All the MLAs will be back by evening. Sharad Pawar is coming here to meet the MLAs. Devendra Fadnavis should realise he's in minority and should honorably resign.''
1:06 PM, 24 Nov
Congress leader Anand Sharma on SC issues notice to Centre, Maharashtra Govt on Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena's plea said,''The midnight coup was unprecedented. There was no grave emergency b/w midnight & the day. It shows the intent. SC should go into all aspects otherwise it'll become a practice.''
1:05 PM, 24 Nov
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar leaves from his residence to meet NCP MLAs at Renaissance Hotel.
1:05 PM, 24 Nov
NCP MLA Daulat Daroda, for whom a missing person's complaint was filed says,''I'm safe. I've come after winning election on the clock symbol (NCP), so there's no question of changing the party. Whatever decision Sharad Pawar & Ajit Pawar take, I'm with that. Don't believe in any rumours.''
12:34 PM, 24 Nov
The court also shot down a plea for a composite floor test in which rival claimants prove their majority on the floor by a division. The only issue was the floor test by CM Fadnavis , the bench said.
12:33 PM, 24 Nov
No order on immediate floor test.
12:33 PM, 24 Nov
The Supreme Court has directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce before it the order of the Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government. Produce by 10.30 am and appropriate orders would be passed says SC.
12:29 PM, 24 Nov
Supreme Court on Sunday issues notice on a Sena, NCP and Congress plea for an immediate floor test. The notices will go to the CM and Deputy CM.
12:28 PM, 24 Nov
''Issue involved is the Governor’s decision dated 23/11/19 inviting them to form government is unconstitutional. For the adjudication of this issue - we request Tushar Mehta to produce the two letters by tomorrow morning 10.30,'' the bench said.
12:26 PM, 24 Nov
They were sleeping for 19 days and now they want floor test immediately, Rohatgi tells SC
12:23 PM, 24 Nov
Rohatgi appearing for BJP MLAs now ask for at least 3 days.
12:23 PM, 24 Nov
Justice Ramana: Governor can't just appoint anyone. He has to prove majority on floor of the House.
12:23 PM, 24 Nov
Justice Ramana says will seek letters to governor staking claim and that of governor inviting Fadnavis to form a government.
12:23 PM, 24 Nov
Justice Ramana says all letters must be produced.
12:21 PM, 24 Nov
Article 361 guarantees complete bar on his (Governor) act : Rohatgi to SC
12:18 PM, 24 Nov
''There was no illegality in Governor decision. Court should not pass order to fix date of floor test. The three parties here have no fundamental rights,'' Rohatgi told Court
12:17 PM, 24 Nov
Rohatgi tells Court''There are some things that are with the President which are not even open to judicial intervention.''
12:16 PM, 24 Nov
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for BJP said,''On hand, you say public wants a government. Other hand you say government formation was wrong. You did not do anything for so many days. Governor was shown satisfaction of MLAs. He formed a government.''
12:11 PM, 24 Nov
Governor has attacked the basic rule of democracy, Singhvi tells court.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs Subhash Desai, Vinayak Raut & Pratap Sarnaik meet Congress MLAs at JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai.
12:02 PM, 24 Nov
Rohatgi argues that this petition should have been filed in High Court. This is a technical objection the Bench tells them.
12:01 PM, 24 Nov
What was the Governor’s hurry, why didnt he wait asks Singhvi.
11:59 AM, 24 Nov
How did Ajit Pawar become NCP when 41 of 54 elected NCP members signed a document at 3.30 pm on Nov 22 saying Pawar is not NCP legislative party leader asks Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
11:58 AM, 24 Nov
We can prove our majority tomorrow itself says Sibal. If they have the majority then let them prove Sibal also argues.
11:54 AM, 24 Nov
Sibal says that they are willing to show the majority today itself. SC says it is for Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority.
11:53 AM, 24 Nov
Mukul Rohatgi asks why is there a Sunday hearing. This matter should not have been listed he says.
11:51 AM, 24 Nov
Was there a national emergency to revoke President’s rule without a Cabinet meeting Sibal asks in Supreme Court.
11:46 AM, 24 Nov
Act of Governor is malafide Sibal tells Supreme Court.
11:45 AM, 24 Nov
Kapil Sibal arguing for NCP-Shiv Sena tells Supreme Court to order a floor test today itself.
11:41 AM, 24 Nov
Hearing in Supreme Court begins
3:58 PM, 23 Nov
In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. He will now face a floor test.
3:59 PM, 23 Nov
Earlier today, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP addressed press conference attacking the BJP over government formation.
3:59 PM, 23 Nov
The Congress has demanded that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must resign on moral grounds.
4:06 PM, 23 Nov
According to reports the Shiv Sena to move to Jaipur and Congress to Bhopal this time.
4:16 PM, 23 Nov
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra.
4:16 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra Congress MP Ahmed Patel amid the biggest political development taking place in the state said in Mumbai that today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra.
4:17 PM, 23 Nov
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet again, said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption".
4:17 PM, 23 Nov
Viewing the biggest political twist in Maharashtra the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said that Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar.
4:18 PM, 23 Nov
Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Governor of Maharashtra has turned into Home Minister Amit Shah's hitman.
4:19 PM, 23 Nov
"Opportunist Ajit Pawar was threatened by the BJP and this is how they robbed a state," Surjewala said.
4:22 PM, 23 Nov
Amit Shah was described as "Chanakya" by his party on Saturday after the Maharashtra coup, in which Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP's) Ajit Pawar as his deputy just hours after a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance seemed set to take power.
4:23 PM, 23 Nov
The BJP has said that it has the required numbers to form the government.
4:24 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at state BJP office.
4:24 PM, 23 Nov
We will provide a stable government. Modi hai toh mumkin hai!!, says Fadnavis.
4:32 PM, 23 Nov
The BJP says that all 54 MLAs of the NCP would back the government.
4:34 PM, 23 Nov
For the BJP to prove its majority it would need the support of at least 25 NCP MLAs. It would all depend on how many of these MLAs would stay back with Sharad Pawar.
4:34 PM, 23 Nov
The BJP has 105 MLAs on its own. It also has the backing of 15 independent MLAs, taking its tally up to 120.
4:35 PM, 23 Nov
In the 288 member house, the magic number if 145. If all the NCP MLAs back the government then the tally goes up to 174, which is way past the majority mark.
4:36 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis greets party workers gathered outside state BJP office.
4:39 PM, 23 Nov
The Shiv Sena and Congress have 56 and 44 seats respectively.
4:40 PM, 23 Nov
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test.
4:42 PM, 23 Nov
The NCP faction opposing this new combine has said that Ajit Pawar misused the signatures of the MLAs. The signatures were taken from the MLAs for attendance, but the same was misused, the NCP's Nawab Mallik said.
4:43 PM, 23 Nov
Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, has called for a meeting of the NCP MLAs later today. It would be interesting to see how many would be in attendance for the meeting.
4:44 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is holding a meeting with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and NCP MLAs Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif at his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence; Security has been heightened outside the residence of Sriniwas Pawar
4:47 PM, 23 Nov
Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena MLA's.
4:49 PM, 23 Nov
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet party MLA's.
5:01 PM, 23 Nov
NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him".
5:15 PM, 23 Nov
Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar', says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra Govt Formation.
5:29 PM, 23 Nov
NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reaches YB Centre to meet party chief Sharad pawar
5:47 PM, 23 Nov
Nationalist Congress Party MLA Atul Benke in Mumbai: I am with Sharad Pawar Ji. We all are together.
