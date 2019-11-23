News India live

Maharashtra LIVE: Almost 49-50 are with us, says NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 24: The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Saturday night filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse trading".

A bench of justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the plea at 11:30 am today.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation

Newest First Oldest First

Ashok Chavan, Congress said,''I met Pawar sa'ab. I have been told that the letter of the MLAs was misused by Ajit Pawar, the MLAs of Pawar sa'ab (Sharad Pawar) have denied giving any kind of support through that letter, they say their letter was misused.'' NCP leader Jayant Patil meets Maha Governor at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai Nawab Malik said,''By this evening all the MLAs of our party will come back to us. Fadnavis ji will not be able to prove majority on the floor of the House, we demand him that he tenders his resignation.'' ''They say the swearing-in was done in the darkness of the night. We are people who go to 'shakha' early morning and that is 'Ram Prahar' (time) as per our belief. How would they, who forgot lord Ram, understand the importance of 'Ram Prahar'?,'' Ashish Shelar said. Ashish Shelar, BJP said,''We will follow whatever the Supreme Court says but the Governor has given us time till 30th November, we will prove majority with 170 MLAs or more than that.'' Congress leader Ashok Chavan arrives at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said,''49-50 MLAs of the party are with us right now, 1-2 are coming too. All the MLAs have been kept together here. NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena government will be formed in Maharashtra, 100%.'' Nov 30 deadline given to prove majority in Maha Assembly only to enable defections, says Sanjay Raut BJP MP Sanjay Kakde, visited Sharad Pawar's residence, said he had come for some personal work and there was nothing political about the meeting. ''Ajit Pawar took false documents to Raj Bhawan yesterday & governor accepted those documents. Even if today, Governor asks us to prove majority, we can do it right now. 49 NCP MLAs are with us,'' says Sanjay Raut BJP MP Sanjay Kakade arrives at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residencein Mumbai prior to the Supreme Court's hearing on the Maharashtra crisis Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said,''Sharad Pawar is a national leader. If BJP is trying to form govt, it will not happen. It is a wrong step taken by BJP & Ajit Pawar. 165 MLAs are with Shiv Sena, Congress & NCP.'' Meanwhile, NCP MLA Baban Shinde arrives at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai. He did not attend the NCP Legislative Party Meeting yesterday. Justice N V Ramanna, Ashik Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna to hear petitions filed by Shiv Sena and NCP. The petition is coming up for hearing at 11.30 am. और एक गायब विधायक ने आने के संकेत दिए ...… pic.twitter.com/5AeYh16D9K — Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) November 24, 2019 Nawab Malik's tweet says another missing MLA indicates return to NCP Shiv Sena, NCP leaders currently at Renaissance hotel in Powai Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to appear for Maharashtra BJP in Supreme Court today. Kapil Sibal to represent Sena, while NCP will be represented by Abhishek Singhvi The plan of moving Congress MLAs to Jaipur is on hold as of now, they continue to be put up in Mumbai. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislative party leader Jayant Patil arrives at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai. Congress MLAs being shifted to JW Marriott Hotel in Andheri. BJP MP Sanjay Kakade arrives at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the annual Conference of Governors. Terming the swearing in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister as "murder of democracy", AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday said the BJP will have to pay a "heavy price for it." He said the Congress will raise the issue in Parliament on Monday, as he predicted that the Fadnavis-led government will collapse in two-three days. "...democracy has been killed by BJP, they will definitely have to pay maximum price for it and face big consequences," Venugopal told reporters. Fast-paced political developments in Maharashtra on Saturday apparently proved too hot to handle for a professor who claimed that he fell sick and went into a "shock". Zaheer Syed, who teaches English at a college in Gadchandur, 43 kms away from Chandrapur city, said, "I fell sick and went into shock in the morning after watching the news about unfolding political drama in the state". He said he had applied for leave, which was rejected by the college principal. The purported leave application of the professor went viral on social media. Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP filed a plea in Supreme Court seeking a floor test within 24 hours to avoid horse-trading and "illegal manoeuvres". The SC will hear the petition at 11.30 am today. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP boss Sharad Pawar together held a press conference leader hours later to denounce the BJP. Sharad Pawar said the NCP would decide about Ajit Pawar, his nephew, hours later. The Congress party held a press conference separately to say the way the new government was "shameful". Maharashtra politics upended Saturday morning headlines when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn is as Chief Minister for a second term, with Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had on Friday night pledged support to a Shiv Sena-led alliance along with the Congress. Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna to hear tomorrow at 11: 30 am the joint plea of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government on Nov 23. The SC may give the BJP 48 hours to cobble a majority and prove it in a floor test. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the three parties are seeking an immediate floor test in the house, similar to the one ordered by Supreme Court in 2018 in Karnataka.

In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. He will now face a floor test. Earlier today, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP addressed press conference attacking the BJP over government formation. The Congress has demanded that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must resign on moral grounds. According to reports the Shiv Sena to move to Jaipur and Congress to Bhopal this time. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Congress MP Ahmed Patel amid the biggest political development taking place in the state said in Mumbai that today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra. Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet again, said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption". Viewing the biggest political twist in Maharashtra the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said that Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar. Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Governor of Maharashtra has turned into Home Minister Amit Shah's hitman. "Opportunist Ajit Pawar was threatened by the BJP and this is how they robbed a state," Surjewala said. Amit Shah was described as "Chanakya" by his party on Saturday after the Maharashtra coup, in which Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP's) Ajit Pawar as his deputy just hours after a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance seemed set to take power. The BJP has said that it has the required numbers to form the government. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at state BJP office. We will provide a stable government. Modi hai toh mumkin hai!!, says Fadnavis. The BJP says that all 54 MLAs of the NCP would back the government. For the BJP to prove its majority it would need the support of at least 25 NCP MLAs. It would all depend on how many of these MLAs would stay back with Sharad Pawar. The BJP has 105 MLAs on its own. It also has the backing of 15 independent MLAs, taking its tally up to 120. In the 288 member house, the magic number if 145. If all the NCP MLAs back the government then the tally goes up to 174, which is way past the majority mark. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis greets party workers gathered outside state BJP office. The Shiv Sena and Congress have 56 and 44 seats respectively. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test. The NCP faction opposing this new combine has said that Ajit Pawar misused the signatures of the MLAs. The signatures were taken from the MLAs for attendance, but the same was misused, the NCP's Nawab Mallik said. Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, has called for a meeting of the NCP MLAs later today. It would be interesting to see how many would be in attendance for the meeting. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is holding a meeting with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and NCP MLAs Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif at his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence; Security has been heightened outside the residence of Sriniwas Pawar Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena MLA's. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet party MLA's. NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him". Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar', says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra Govt Formation. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reaches YB Centre to meet party chief Sharad pawar Nationalist Congress Party MLA Atul Benke in Mumbai: I am with Sharad Pawar Ji. We all are together.