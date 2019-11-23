Maharashtra LIVE: Almost 49-50 are with us, says NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal

  • search
    Mumbai, Nov 24: The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine on Saturday night filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse trading".

    A bench of justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the plea at 11:30 am today.

    Maharashtra LIVE: Mandate was for Fadnavis govt, BJP defends early morning swearing-in

    11:26 AM, 24 Nov
    Ashok Chavan, Congress said,''I met Pawar sa'ab. I have been told that the letter of the MLAs was misused by Ajit Pawar, the MLAs of Pawar sa'ab (Sharad Pawar) have denied giving any kind of support through that letter, they say their letter was misused.''
    11:21 AM, 24 Nov
    NCP leader Jayant Patil meets Maha Governor at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai
    11:04 AM, 24 Nov
    Nawab Malik said,''By this evening all the MLAs of our party will come back to us. Fadnavis ji will not be able to prove majority on the floor of the House, we demand him that he tenders his resignation.''
    11:03 AM, 24 Nov
    ''They say the swearing-in was done in the darkness of the night. We are people who go to 'shakha' early morning and that is 'Ram Prahar' (time) as per our belief. How would they, who forgot lord Ram, understand the importance of 'Ram Prahar'?,'' Ashish Shelar said.
    11:02 AM, 24 Nov
    Ashish Shelar, BJP said,''We will follow whatever the Supreme Court says but the Governor has given us time till 30th November, we will prove majority with 170 MLAs or more than that.''
    11:01 AM, 24 Nov
    Congress leader Ashok Chavan arrives at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai.
    10:42 AM, 24 Nov
    NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said,''49-50 MLAs of the party are with us right now, 1-2 are coming too. All the MLAs have been kept together here. NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena government will be formed in Maharashtra, 100%.''
    10:41 AM, 24 Nov
    Nov 30 deadline given to prove majority in Maha Assembly only to enable defections, says Sanjay Raut
    10:26 AM, 24 Nov
    BJP MP Sanjay Kakde, visited Sharad Pawar's residence, said he had come for some personal work and there was nothing political about the meeting.
    10:26 AM, 24 Nov
    ''Ajit Pawar took false documents to Raj Bhawan yesterday & governor accepted those documents. Even if today, Governor asks us to prove majority, we can do it right now. 49 NCP MLAs are with us,'' says Sanjay Raut
    10:24 AM, 24 Nov
    BJP MP Sanjay Kakade arrives at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residencein Mumbai prior to the Supreme Court's hearing on the Maharashtra crisis
    10:24 AM, 24 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said,''Sharad Pawar is a national leader. If BJP is trying to form govt, it will not happen. It is a wrong step taken by BJP & Ajit Pawar. 165 MLAs are with Shiv Sena, Congress & NCP.''
    10:16 AM, 24 Nov
    Meanwhile, NCP MLA Baban Shinde arrives at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai. He did not attend the NCP Legislative Party Meeting yesterday.
    10:13 AM, 24 Nov
    Justice N V Ramanna, Ashik Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna to hear petitions filed by Shiv Sena and NCP. The petition is coming up for hearing at 11.30 am.
    10:11 AM, 24 Nov
    Nawab Malik's tweet says another missing MLA indicates return to NCP
    10:09 AM, 24 Nov
    Shiv Sena, NCP leaders currently at Renaissance hotel in Powai
    9:56 AM, 24 Nov
    Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to appear for Maharashtra BJP in Supreme Court today. Kapil Sibal to represent Sena, while NCP will be represented by Abhishek Singhvi
    9:40 AM, 24 Nov
    The plan of moving Congress MLAs to Jaipur is on hold as of now, they continue to be put up in Mumbai.
    9:40 AM, 24 Nov
    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislative party leader Jayant Patil arrives at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai.
    9:39 AM, 24 Nov
    Congress MLAs being shifted to JW Marriott Hotel in Andheri.
    9:39 AM, 24 Nov
    BJP MP Sanjay Kakade arrives at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai.
    9:39 AM, 24 Nov
    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the annual Conference of Governors.
    8:20 AM, 24 Nov
    Terming the swearing in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister as "murder of democracy", AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday said the BJP will have to pay a "heavy price for it." He said the Congress will raise the issue in Parliament on Monday, as he predicted that the Fadnavis-led government will collapse in two-three days. "...democracy has been killed by BJP, they will definitely have to pay maximum price for it and face big consequences," Venugopal told reporters.
    8:16 AM, 24 Nov
    Fast-paced political developments in Maharashtra on Saturday apparently proved too hot to handle for a professor who claimed that he fell sick and went into a "shock". Zaheer Syed, who teaches English at a college in Gadchandur, 43 kms away from Chandrapur city, said, "I fell sick and went into shock in the morning after watching the news about unfolding political drama in the state". He said he had applied for leave, which was rejected by the college principal. The purported leave application of the professor went viral on social media.
    8:01 AM, 24 Nov
    Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP filed a plea in Supreme Court seeking a floor test within 24 hours to avoid horse-trading and "illegal manoeuvres". The SC will hear the petition at 11.30 am today.
    8:01 AM, 24 Nov
    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP boss Sharad Pawar together held a press conference leader hours later to denounce the BJP. Sharad Pawar said the NCP would decide about Ajit Pawar, his nephew, hours later. The Congress party held a press conference separately to say the way the new government was "shameful".
    8:01 AM, 24 Nov
    Maharashtra politics upended Saturday morning headlines when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn is as Chief Minister for a second term, with Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had on Friday night pledged support to a Shiv Sena-led alliance along with the Congress.
    11:07 PM, 23 Nov
    Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna to hear tomorrow at 11: 30 am the joint plea of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government on Nov 23.
    10:27 PM, 23 Nov
    The SC may give the BJP 48 hours to cobble a majority and prove it in a floor test.
    10:26 PM, 23 Nov
    Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the three parties are seeking an immediate floor test in the house, similar to the one ordered by Supreme Court in 2018 in Karnataka.
