    Maharashtra LIVE: BVA pledges its support to Sena-NCP-Cong alliance

    By oneindia staff
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 27: Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Minister's post, will be sworn in on November 28. Balasaheb Thorat, leader of legislative wing of the Congress will also take oath on the same day.

    Maharashtra Assembly

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeting of the three parties that swearing in of the new government will take place on December 1, but the schedule was apparently changed after Uddhav met Governor. The rest of the cabinet will be sworn in later.

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    6:50 PM, 27 Nov
    Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Agadhi (BVA), which has three MLAs pledged support to the Maharashtra Vikas Agadhi (MVA) formed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.
    6:44 PM, 27 Nov
    "It was not a revolt," says Ajit Pawar on his backing short-lived BJP-led govt whil speaking at the YB Chavan centre where a meeting of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine is being held.
    5:23 PM, 27 Nov
    Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray met NCP president Sharad Pawar . The meeting between the two top leaders is taking place in the wake of Pawar's parleys with senior Congress functionaries Ahmed Patel, K C Venugopal and others earlier in the day.
    4:47 PM, 27 Nov
    Ajit Pawar after attending the meeting of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs in Mumbai: Chief Minister will take oath tomorrow, I informed our MLAs about that programme and told them that all of us have to be there.
    4:06 PM, 27 Nov
    Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena: We have invited Sonia Gandhi for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow.
    3:49 PM, 27 Nov
    Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who had sided with the BJP is likely to return as Legislature Party leader today.
    3:38 PM, 27 Nov
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting at 3:30 pm to finalise power-sharing between the parties.
    2:20 PM, 27 Nov
    The Bombay High Court raised security concerns over the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister at Shivaji Park, and said holding such functions at a public ground should not become a regular feature.
    1:37 PM, 27 Nov
    Shiv Sena leaders celebrate in Parliament premises, ahead of oath-taking ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister on 28 November.
    1:29 PM, 27 Nov
    NCP leader Ajit Pawar attends meeting of party MLAs in Mumbai.
    1:06 PM, 27 Nov
    In the 288-member House, two members - Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) and Devendra Bhuyar (Swabhimani Paksh) - did not take oath on Wednesday, a Vidhan Bhavan official said.
    1:05 PM, 27 Nov
    A special session of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held here on Wednesday where oath was administered to 285 newly-elected members.
    1:05 PM, 27 Nov
    285 members take oath at Maha Assembly's special session.
    1:01 PM, 27 Nov
    A meeting will be held between Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar at 3.30 pm today a day ahead of the Shiv Sena chief’s oath-taking ceremony at Shivaji Park.
    12:49 PM, 27 Nov
    Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge arrive at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence.
    12:16 PM, 27 Nov
    Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse: My personal opinion is that BJP should not have taken support of Ajit Dada Pawar. He is an accused in the massive irrigation scam and faces many allegations, so we should not have allied with him
    12:15 PM, 27 Nov
    Devendra Fadnavis on if it was a mistake to ally with Ajit Pawar: I will say the right thing at the right time, don't worry.
    12:15 PM, 27 Nov
    We are committed to making a new Maharashtra. There are several first time MLAs and we all felt proud while taking oath. Want to serve the people of the state, says Aaditya.
    12:14 PM, 27 Nov
    Will have to work with everyone to take Maharashtra forward: Aaditya Thackeray
    12:14 PM, 27 Nov
    Aaditya Thackeray briefs the media after taking oath
    11:29 AM, 27 Nov
    Ajit Pawar: I have already said that I was with NCP and I am with NCP. Have they expelled me? Have you heard or read this anywhere? I am still with NCP
    11:08 AM, 27 Nov
    NCP leader Nawab Malik on Ajit Pawar: In the end, he admitted his mistake. It is a family matter and Pawar Sahib has forgiven him. He is very much in the party and his position in the party has not changed.
    11:07 AM, 27 Nov
    Mathur, the former leader of the Congress legislature party in Uttar Pradesh also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking president's rule in Maharashtra without calling a cabinet meeting.
    10:58 AM, 27 Nov
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not attend Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra,say reports.
    10:03 AM, 27 Nov
    Tomorrow there is a swearing-in. We don't want to comment on Devendra Fadnavis now. There is a new government in Maharashtra and people are welcoming it, says Sanjay Raut.
    9:36 AM, 27 Nov
    No decision has been taken on who will be deputy CM: Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat
    9:19 AM, 27 Nov
    Shiv Sena Chief and 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) CM candidate, Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.
    9:12 AM, 27 Nov
    I was with the NCP only. Whatever the party will decide will happen, Ajit Pawar.
    9:11 AM, 27 Nov
    NCP MP Supriya Sule shared a photograph with Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray.
    8:55 AM, 27 Nov
    A lot of work is to be done now that oceans have merged, Sanjay Raut takes to poetry again.
