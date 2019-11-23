News India live

Maharashtra LIVE: BVA pledges its support to Sena-NCP-Cong alliance

Mumbai, Nov 27: Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Minister's post, will be sworn in on November 28. Balasaheb Thorat, leader of legislative wing of the Congress will also take oath on the same day.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeting of the three parties that swearing in of the new government will take place on December 1, but the schedule was apparently changed after Uddhav met Governor. The rest of the cabinet will be sworn in later.

Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Agadhi (BVA), which has three MLAs pledged support to the Maharashtra Vikas Agadhi (MVA) formed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. "It was not a revolt," says Ajit Pawar on his backing short-lived BJP-led govt whil speaking at the YB Chavan centre where a meeting of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine is being held. Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray met NCP president Sharad Pawar . The meeting between the two top leaders is taking place in the wake of Pawar's parleys with senior Congress functionaries Ahmed Patel, K C Venugopal and others earlier in the day. Ajit Pawar after attending the meeting of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs in Mumbai: Chief Minister will take oath tomorrow, I informed our MLAs about that programme and told them that all of us have to be there. Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena: We have invited Sonia Gandhi for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow. Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who had sided with the BJP is likely to return as Legislature Party leader today. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting at 3:30 pm to finalise power-sharing between the parties. The Bombay High Court raised security concerns over the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister at Shivaji Park, and said holding such functions at a public ground should not become a regular feature. Shiv Sena leaders celebrate in Parliament premises, ahead of oath-taking ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister on 28 November. NCP leader Ajit Pawar attends meeting of party MLAs in Mumbai. In the 288-member House, two members - Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) and Devendra Bhuyar (Swabhimani Paksh) - did not take oath on Wednesday, a Vidhan Bhavan official said. A special session of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held here on Wednesday where oath was administered to 285 newly-elected members. 285 members take oath at Maha Assembly's special session. A meeting will be held between Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar at 3.30 pm today a day ahead of the Shiv Sena chief’s oath-taking ceremony at Shivaji Park. Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge arrive at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence. Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse: My personal opinion is that BJP should not have taken support of Ajit Dada Pawar. He is an accused in the massive irrigation scam and faces many allegations, so we should not have allied with him Devendra Fadnavis on if it was a mistake to ally with Ajit Pawar: I will say the right thing at the right time, don't worry. We are committed to making a new Maharashtra. There are several first time MLAs and we all felt proud while taking oath. Want to serve the people of the state, says Aaditya. Will have to work with everyone to take Maharashtra forward: Aaditya Thackeray Aaditya Thackeray briefs the media after taking oath Ajit Pawar: I have already said that I was with NCP and I am with NCP. Have they expelled me? Have you heard or read this anywhere? I am still with NCP NCP leader Nawab Malik on Ajit Pawar: In the end, he admitted his mistake. It is a family matter and Pawar Sahib has forgiven him. He is very much in the party and his position in the party has not changed. Mathur, the former leader of the Congress legislature party in Uttar Pradesh also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking president's rule in Maharashtra without calling a cabinet meeting. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not attend Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra,say reports. Tomorrow there is a swearing-in. We don't want to comment on Devendra Fadnavis now. There is a new government in Maharashtra and people are welcoming it, says Sanjay Raut. No decision has been taken on who will be deputy CM: Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat Shiv Sena Chief and 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) CM candidate, Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. I was with the NCP only. Whatever the party will decide will happen, Ajit Pawar. With Mrs.Rashmi Thackeray. pic.twitter.com/9KO7KZsX8f — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 26, 2019 NCP MP Supriya Sule shared a photograph with Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray. A lot of work is to be done now that oceans have merged, Sanjay Raut takes to poetry again.

In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. He will now face a floor test. Earlier today, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP addressed press conference attacking the BJP over government formation. The Congress has demanded that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must resign on moral grounds. According to reports the Shiv Sena to move to Jaipur and Congress to Bhopal this time. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Congress MP Ahmed Patel amid the biggest political development taking place in the state said in Mumbai that today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra. Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet again, said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption". Viewing the biggest political twist in Maharashtra the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said that Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar. Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Governor of Maharashtra has turned into Home Minister Amit Shah's hitman. "Opportunist Ajit Pawar was threatened by the BJP and this is how they robbed a state," Surjewala said. Amit Shah was described as "Chanakya" by his party on Saturday after the Maharashtra coup, in which Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP's) Ajit Pawar as his deputy just hours after a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance seemed set to take power. The BJP has said that it has the required numbers to form the government. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at state BJP office. We will provide a stable government. Modi hai toh mumkin hai!!, says Fadnavis. The BJP says that all 54 MLAs of the NCP would back the government. For the BJP to prove its majority it would need the support of at least 25 NCP MLAs. It would all depend on how many of these MLAs would stay back with Sharad Pawar. The BJP has 105 MLAs on its own. It also has the backing of 15 independent MLAs, taking its tally up to 120. In the 288 member house, the magic number if 145. If all the NCP MLAs back the government then the tally goes up to 174, which is way past the majority mark. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis greets party workers gathered outside state BJP office. The Shiv Sena and Congress have 56 and 44 seats respectively. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test. The NCP faction opposing this new combine has said that Ajit Pawar misused the signatures of the MLAs. The signatures were taken from the MLAs for attendance, but the same was misused, the NCP's Nawab Mallik said. Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, has called for a meeting of the NCP MLAs later today. It would be interesting to see how many would be in attendance for the meeting. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is holding a meeting with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and NCP MLAs Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif at his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence; Security has been heightened outside the residence of Sriniwas Pawar Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena MLA's. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet party MLA's. NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him". Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar', says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra Govt Formation. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reaches YB Centre to meet party chief Sharad pawar Nationalist Congress Party MLA Atul Benke in Mumbai: I am with Sharad Pawar Ji. We all are together.