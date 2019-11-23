News India live

Maharashtra LIVE: Resort politics back as Sena plans to shift MLAs to Jaipur, Cong to MP

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

Mumbai, Nov 23: Resort politics is back in Maharashtra after a faction of NCP led by Ajit Pawar forged an alliance with the BJP to form stable government in the state. The Fadnavis led government will now face a floor test.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that his nephew Ajit's decision is act of indiscipline, and no NCP worker is in favour of NCP-BJP govt.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation

Newest First Oldest First

"Opportunist Ajit Pawar was threatened by the BJP and this is how they robbed a state," Surjewala said. Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Governor of Maharashtra has turned into Home Minister Amit Shah's hitman. Viewing the biggest political twist in Maharashtra the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said that Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar. Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet again, said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption". Maharashtra Congress MP Ahmed Patel amid the biggest political development taking place in the state said in Mumbai that today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. According to reports the Shiv Sena to move to Jaipur and Congress to Bhopal this time. The Congress has demanded that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must resign on moral grounds. Earlier today, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP addressed press conference attacking the BJP over government formation. In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. He will now face a floor test.

In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. He will now face a floor test. Earlier today, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP addressed press conference attacking the BJP over government formation. The Congress has demanded that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must resign on moral grounds. According to reports the Shiv Sena to move to Jaipur and Congress to Bhopal this time. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Congress MP Ahmed Patel amid the biggest political development taking place in the state said in Mumbai that today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra. Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet again, said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption". Viewing the biggest political twist in Maharashtra the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said that Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar. Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Governor of Maharashtra has turned into Home Minister Amit Shah's hitman. "Opportunist Ajit Pawar was threatened by the BJP and this is how they robbed a state," Surjewala said.