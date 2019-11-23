News India live

Maharashtra LIVE: Ajit’s aide Dhananjay Munde present at NCP MLA's meet called by Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Nov 23: Resort politics is back in Maharashtra after a faction of NCP led by Ajit Pawar forged an alliance with the BJP to form stable government in the state. The Fadnavis led government will now face a floor test.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that his nephew Ajit's decision is act of indiscipline, and no NCP worker is in favour of NCP-BJP govt.

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Atul Benke in Mumbai: I am with Sharad Pawar Ji. We all are together. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reaches YB Centre to meet party chief Sharad pawar Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar', says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra Govt Formation. NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him". Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet party MLA's. Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena MLA's. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is holding a meeting with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and NCP MLAs Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif at his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence; Security has been heightened outside the residence of Sriniwas Pawar Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, has called for a meeting of the NCP MLAs later today. It would be interesting to see how many would be in attendance for the meeting. The NCP faction opposing this new combine has said that Ajit Pawar misused the signatures of the MLAs. The signatures were taken from the MLAs for attendance, but the same was misused, the NCP's Nawab Mallik said. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test. The Shiv Sena and Congress have 56 and 44 seats respectively. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis greets party workers gathered outside state BJP office. In the 288 member house, the magic number if 145. If all the NCP MLAs back the government then the tally goes up to 174, which is way past the majority mark. The BJP has 105 MLAs on its own. It also has the backing of 15 independent MLAs, taking its tally up to 120. For the BJP to prove its majority it would need the support of at least 25 NCP MLAs. It would all depend on how many of these MLAs would stay back with Sharad Pawar. The BJP says that all 54 MLAs of the NCP would back the government. We will provide a stable government. Modi hai toh mumkin hai!!, says Fadnavis. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at state BJP office. The BJP has said that it has the required numbers to form the government. Amit Shah was described as "Chanakya" by his party on Saturday after the Maharashtra coup, in which Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP's) Ajit Pawar as his deputy just hours after a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance seemed set to take power. "Opportunist Ajit Pawar was threatened by the BJP and this is how they robbed a state," Surjewala said. Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Governor of Maharashtra has turned into Home Minister Amit Shah's hitman. Viewing the biggest political twist in Maharashtra the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said that Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar. Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet again, said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption". Maharashtra Congress MP Ahmed Patel amid the biggest political development taking place in the state said in Mumbai that today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. According to reports the Shiv Sena to move to Jaipur and Congress to Bhopal this time. The Congress has demanded that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must resign on moral grounds. Earlier today, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP addressed press conference attacking the BJP over government formation. In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. He will now face a floor test.

