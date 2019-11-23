For Quick Alerts
Maharashtra LIVE: SC to hear Sena-Cong-NCP joint plea at 11.30 am tomorrow
India
Mumbai, Nov 23: Resort politics is back in Maharashtra after a faction of NCP led by Ajit Pawar forged an alliance with the BJP to form stable government in the state. The Fadnavis led government will now face a floor test.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that his nephew Ajit's decision is act of indiscipline, and no NCP worker is in favour of NCP-BJP govt.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation
Nawab Malik, NCP: 5 of our MLAs are not in contact with us, 6 are about to arrive and rest have arrived. On the basis of numbers we have, we'll defeat the government in election of speaker itself. After which, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will definitely be formed in Maharashtra
Congress leader Ashok Chavan alleged that as most of the NCP MLAs, who were said to be backing the BJP in Maharashtra, attended a meeting convened by the NCP later, it was clear that Devendra Fadnavis had "misled" the governor. Fadnavis should, therefore, quit as chief minister, Chavan said.
Earlier, five NCP MLAs Rajendra Shingne (Buldhana), Sandeep Kshirsagar (Beed), Sunil Shelke (Maval), Sunil Bhusara (Vikramgad), Narhari Zirwal (Dindori) and Sunil Tingre (Wadgaon-Sheri) returned to the NCP fold after attending the oath-taking ceremony. Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde, who also is said to have attended the function at Raj Bhavan, turned up at the ongoing meeting of NCP MLAs convened by the Pawar senior.
At least seven legislators claimed to have returned to the NCP fold and pledged their loyalty to Sharad Pawar. Ajit, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, crossed over to the BJP with some legislators and took oath as deputy of Devendra Fadnavis who sworn in as chief minister for a second term.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said it was the prerogative of the governor to invite a party to form a government. The comments came after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on Saturday.
