Maharashtra LIVE: Mandate was for Fadnavis govt, BJP defends early morning swearing-in

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 23: In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. He will now face a floor test.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that his nephew Ajit's decision is act of indiscipline, and no NCP worker is in favour of NCP-BJP govt.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES on Maharashtra government formation