Maharashtra LIVE: Will not form govt, Sena can stake claim, says BJP

India

Anuj Cariappa

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, Nov 10: Maharashtra BJP has announced that the party has informed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari that it does not have the numbers to form the government.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil says, "Despite the mandate with the alliance with Shiv Sena, we will not form government. The Shiv Sena wants to insult the people's mandate. We have conveyed to the atte Governor that we will not form the state government."

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

Chandrakant Patil also wished Shiv Sena "all the best" if Uddhav Thackeray "wants to take the support of Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the government in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 2019. BJP and Shiv Sena went to elections as allies, but after results were announced, the Uddav Thackeray-led party demanded '50-50' sharing of CM's post. The BJP is not willing to give up CM post. With Shiv Sena adamant on CM post for 2.5 years, and the BJP unrelenting, there is currently a deadlock. Koshyari had on Saturday evening invited BJP, the single largest party in the state after the polls last month, to form the government in the state. The mandate was given to us (BJP-Shiv Sena) to work together if Shiv Sena wants to disrespect it and form govt with Congress-NCP then all our best wishes are with them, says Patil. The BJP will not form government in Maharashtra owing to lack of numbers, says Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP President. In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145.

