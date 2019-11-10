News India live

Maharashtra LIVE: Will install Sena CM at any cost, says Raut

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, Nov 10: Maharashtra BJP has announced that the party has informed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari that it does not have the numbers to form the government.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil says, "Despite the mandate with the alliance with Shiv Sena, we will not form government. The Shiv Sena wants to insult the people's mandate. We have conveyed to the atte Governor that we will not form the state government."

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145. BJP and Shiv Sena have been bickering over a 50:50 division of power, including the chief ministers post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

If we look at the numbers, the Congress can help the Sena-NCP come to power. We are keeping an eye on recent developments. We are meeting now and discussing all the options before us. We have not decided anything yet, says Chavan. Congress has said that Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should invite the second largest alliance —Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — to form the government in the state because the BJP-Shiv Sena combine has “refused” to do so. "How will BJP have its chief minister when they are not staking a claim to form government," asks Raut. "Our responsibility is to be constructive opposition," We are watching as to when the government is formed," Pawar said on Saturday. NCP president Sharad Pawar maintained the mandate was for the BJP and Sena to form a stable government. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray ji clearly said today that Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. If Uddhav ji has said so, then it means that there will be CM from Shiv Sena, at any cost, says Raut. Will install Sena CM at any cost in Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut on BJP's announcement. Congress MLAs will seek advice of the party high-command on its future political stand in Maharashtra, says Ashok Chavan. Amid high drama over government formation in Maharashtra, Congress says the party does not want President's rule in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP said that his party would declare its next strategy once no one else is able to form government. Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met the party's newly elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are currently staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state. Chandrakant Patil also wished Shiv Sena "all the best" if Uddhav Thackeray "wants to take the support of Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the government in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 2019. BJP and Shiv Sena went to elections as allies, but after results were announced, the Uddav Thackeray-led party demanded '50-50' sharing of CM's post. The BJP is not willing to give up CM post. With Shiv Sena adamant on CM post for 2.5 years, and the BJP unrelenting, there is currently a deadlock. Koshyari had on Saturday evening invited BJP, the single largest party in the state after the polls last month, to form the government in the state. The mandate was given to us (BJP-Shiv Sena) to work together if Shiv Sena wants to disrespect it and form govt with Congress-NCP then all our best wishes are with them, says Patil. The BJP will not form government in Maharashtra owing to lack of numbers, says Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP President. In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145.

