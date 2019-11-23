Maharashtra LIVE: CM-elect Uddhav meets Governor; to take oath tomorrow
Mumbai, Nov 27: Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Minister's post, will be sworn in on November 28. Balasaheb Thorat, leader of legislative wing of the Congress will also take oath on the same day.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeting of the three parties that swearing in of the new government will take place on December 1, but the schedule was apparently changed after Uddhav met Governor. The rest of the cabinet will be sworn in later.
10:03 AM, 27 Nov
Tomorrow there is a swearing-in. We don't want to comment on Devendra Fadnavis now. There is a new government in Maharashtra and people are welcoming it, says Sanjay Raut.
9:36 AM, 27 Nov
No decision has been taken on who will be deputy CM: Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat
9:19 AM, 27 Nov
Shiv Sena Chief and 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) CM candidate, Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.
9:12 AM, 27 Nov
I was with the NCP only. Whatever the party will decide will happen, Ajit Pawar.
Kapil Sibal's dig at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
8:38 AM, 27 Nov
Aaditya Thackeray, Chandrakant Patil, other MLAs take oath.
8:29 AM, 27 Nov
No rift within the Pawar family? NCP MP Supriya Sule extended a warm welcome to Ajit Pawar at the Vidhan Sabha.
8:27 AM, 27 Nov
'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will be led by Uddhav Thackeray, guided by Sharad Pawar and Sonia ji madam has made immense contribution to it, so we will do great work for Maharashtra, he adds.
8:27 AM, 27 Nov
We are happy that finally the dream of Balasaheb ji Thackeray is being fulfilled, says Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe.
8:25 AM, 27 Nov
NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes oath in Maharashtra assembly.
8:24 AM, 27 Nov
We have a lot of new responsibilities. Every citizen of Maharashtra stood by us, says Supriya Sule.
8:21 AM, 27 Nov
There are ups and downs in politics. Sharad Pawar should convince Ajit Pawar to return to NCP fold keeping in mind his contributions to the party.
8:21 AM, 27 Nov
Rohit Pawar says that the government will survive for 5 years. We will work under Ajit Pawar’s guidance, he also said.
8:16 AM, 27 Nov
Devendra Fadnavis administered oath as MLA. He congratulated senior leaders in the assembly and also shook hands with Aditya Thackeray.
8:14 AM, 27 Nov
Ajit Pawar is seated along with the NCP MLAs.
8:11 AM, 27 Nov
Udhav Thackeray would be meeting with Governor Bagath Singh Koshyari by 9 am today.
8:10 AM, 27 Nov
Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule are also at the assembly.
8:10 AM, 27 Nov
Devendra Fadnavis has arrived at the assembly ahead of the first session.
8:08 AM, 27 Nov
Aditya Thackeray offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of the first session of the assembly.
8:08 AM, 27 Nov
After meeting Sule, Ajit Pawar went to 'Varsha', the official bungalow of Maharashtra chief minister, where the BJP held its core committee meeting.
8:08 AM, 27 Nov
"Dada (as Ajit is fondly called) held discussions with Sule at the hotel on Tuesday morning. Pawar saheb also spoke to him over phone in the morning," they said.
8:08 AM, 27 Nov
On Tuesday, Ajit Pawar met Sadanand Sule, husband of his cousin and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, at a hotel in south Mumbai, sources said.
8:08 AM, 27 Nov
Ironing out the ideological differences would be one such challenge for the new found allies. The Thackerays and the Gandhis have not been on the same page and in fact it was Sonia Gandhi who had opposed this alliance at first, before she was convinced into changing her mind.
8:06 AM, 27 Nov
All 288 MLAs to be administered oath of office today.
12:13 AM, 27 Nov
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari writes to Uddhav Thackeray stating," as requested today orally, the oath of office&secrecy would be administered to you on Thursday, 28 November at 1840 hours at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai."
11:51 PM, 26 Nov
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray arrives at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar.
11:44 PM, 26 Nov
Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sais,''He (Governor) gave us his time today, and the chance to form government. We want to work for the people and provide a stable government to the state.''
3:58 PM, 23 Nov
In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. He will now face a floor test.
3:59 PM, 23 Nov
Earlier today, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP addressed press conference attacking the BJP over government formation.
3:59 PM, 23 Nov
The Congress has demanded that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must resign on moral grounds.
4:06 PM, 23 Nov
According to reports the Shiv Sena to move to Jaipur and Congress to Bhopal this time.
4:16 PM, 23 Nov
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra.
4:16 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra Congress MP Ahmed Patel amid the biggest political development taking place in the state said in Mumbai that today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra.
4:17 PM, 23 Nov
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet again, said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption".
4:17 PM, 23 Nov
Viewing the biggest political twist in Maharashtra the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said that Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar.
4:18 PM, 23 Nov
Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Governor of Maharashtra has turned into Home Minister Amit Shah's hitman.
4:19 PM, 23 Nov
"Opportunist Ajit Pawar was threatened by the BJP and this is how they robbed a state," Surjewala said.
4:22 PM, 23 Nov
Amit Shah was described as "Chanakya" by his party on Saturday after the Maharashtra coup, in which Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP's) Ajit Pawar as his deputy just hours after a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance seemed set to take power.
4:23 PM, 23 Nov
The BJP has said that it has the required numbers to form the government.
4:24 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at state BJP office.
4:24 PM, 23 Nov
We will provide a stable government. Modi hai toh mumkin hai!!, says Fadnavis.
4:32 PM, 23 Nov
The BJP says that all 54 MLAs of the NCP would back the government.
4:34 PM, 23 Nov
For the BJP to prove its majority it would need the support of at least 25 NCP MLAs. It would all depend on how many of these MLAs would stay back with Sharad Pawar.
4:34 PM, 23 Nov
The BJP has 105 MLAs on its own. It also has the backing of 15 independent MLAs, taking its tally up to 120.
4:35 PM, 23 Nov
In the 288 member house, the magic number if 145. If all the NCP MLAs back the government then the tally goes up to 174, which is way past the majority mark.
4:36 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis greets party workers gathered outside state BJP office.
4:39 PM, 23 Nov
The Shiv Sena and Congress have 56 and 44 seats respectively.
4:40 PM, 23 Nov
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test.
4:42 PM, 23 Nov
The NCP faction opposing this new combine has said that Ajit Pawar misused the signatures of the MLAs. The signatures were taken from the MLAs for attendance, but the same was misused, the NCP's Nawab Mallik said.
4:43 PM, 23 Nov
Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, has called for a meeting of the NCP MLAs later today. It would be interesting to see how many would be in attendance for the meeting.
4:44 PM, 23 Nov
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is holding a meeting with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and NCP MLAs Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif at his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence; Security has been heightened outside the residence of Sriniwas Pawar
4:47 PM, 23 Nov
Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena MLA's.
4:49 PM, 23 Nov
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet party MLA's.
5:01 PM, 23 Nov
NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him".
5:15 PM, 23 Nov
Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar', says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra Govt Formation.
5:29 PM, 23 Nov
NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reaches YB Centre to meet party chief Sharad pawar
5:47 PM, 23 Nov
Nationalist Congress Party MLA Atul Benke in Mumbai: I am with Sharad Pawar Ji. We all are together.
