News India live

Maharashtra LIVE: CM-elect Uddhav meets Governor; to take oath tomorrow

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By oneindia staff

Mumbai, Nov 27: Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Minister's post, will be sworn in on November 28. Balasaheb Thorat, leader of legislative wing of the Congress will also take oath on the same day.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeting of the three parties that swearing in of the new government will take place on December 1, but the schedule was apparently changed after Uddhav met Governor. The rest of the cabinet will be sworn in later.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Newest First Oldest First

Tomorrow there is a swearing-in. We don't want to comment on Devendra Fadnavis now. There is a new government in Maharashtra and people are welcoming it, says Sanjay Raut. No decision has been taken on who will be deputy CM: Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat Shiv Sena Chief and 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) CM candidate, Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. I was with the NCP only. Whatever the party will decide will happen, Ajit Pawar. With Mrs.Rashmi Thackeray. pic.twitter.com/9KO7KZsX8f — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 26, 2019 NCP MP Supriya Sule shared a photograph with Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray. A lot of work is to be done now that oceans have merged, Sanjay Raut takes to poetry again. Pratibha Pawar, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar's wife, prevailed upon the rebel Ajit Pawar to return to the fold, say reports. With the encouragement of Chanakya



Governors



First take oath to protect the Constitution



Then :



Arunachal

Uttarakhand

Goa

Karnataka



Now :



Maharashtra



Openly violate both the letter and spirit of the Constitution — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) November 27, 2019 Kapil Sibal's dig at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Aaditya Thackeray, Chandrakant Patil, other MLAs take oath. No rift within the Pawar family? NCP MP Supriya Sule extended a warm welcome to Ajit Pawar at the Vidhan Sabha. 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will be led by Uddhav Thackeray, guided by Sharad Pawar and Sonia ji madam has made immense contribution to it, so we will do great work for Maharashtra, he adds. We are happy that finally the dream of Balasaheb ji Thackeray is being fulfilled, says Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe. NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes oath in Maharashtra assembly. We have a lot of new responsibilities. Every citizen of Maharashtra stood by us, says Supriya Sule. There are ups and downs in politics. Sharad Pawar should convince Ajit Pawar to return to NCP fold keeping in mind his contributions to the party. Rohit Pawar says that the government will survive for 5 years. We will work under Ajit Pawar’s guidance, he also said. Devendra Fadnavis administered oath as MLA. He congratulated senior leaders in the assembly and also shook hands with Aditya Thackeray. Ajit Pawar is seated along with the NCP MLAs. Udhav Thackeray would be meeting with Governor Bagath Singh Koshyari by 9 am today. Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule are also at the assembly. Devendra Fadnavis has arrived at the assembly ahead of the first session. Aditya Thackeray offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of the first session of the assembly. After meeting Sule, Ajit Pawar went to 'Varsha', the official bungalow of Maharashtra chief minister, where the BJP held its core committee meeting. "Dada (as Ajit is fondly called) held discussions with Sule at the hotel on Tuesday morning. Pawar saheb also spoke to him over phone in the morning," they said. On Tuesday, Ajit Pawar met Sadanand Sule, husband of his cousin and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, at a hotel in south Mumbai, sources said. Ironing out the ideological differences would be one such challenge for the new found allies. The Thackerays and the Gandhis have not been on the same page and in fact it was Sonia Gandhi who had opposed this alliance at first, before she was convinced into changing her mind. All 288 MLAs to be administered oath of office today. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari writes to Uddhav Thackeray stating," as requested today orally, the oath of office&secrecy would be administered to you on Thursday, 28 November at 1840 hours at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai." Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray arrives at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar. Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sais,''He (Governor) gave us his time today, and the chance to form government. We want to work for the people and provide a stable government to the state.''

In a major twist, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. He will now face a floor test. Earlier today, Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP addressed press conference attacking the BJP over government formation. The Congress has demanded that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari must resign on moral grounds. According to reports the Shiv Sena to move to Jaipur and Congress to Bhopal this time. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that NCP's Ajit Pawar was "blackmailed" into joining hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Congress MP Ahmed Patel amid the biggest political development taking place in the state said in Mumbai that today was a black spot in the history of Maharashtra. Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra yet again, said that the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption". Viewing the biggest political twist in Maharashtra the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said that Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar. Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Governor of Maharashtra has turned into Home Minister Amit Shah's hitman. "Opportunist Ajit Pawar was threatened by the BJP and this is how they robbed a state," Surjewala said. Amit Shah was described as "Chanakya" by his party on Saturday after the Maharashtra coup, in which Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP's) Ajit Pawar as his deputy just hours after a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance seemed set to take power. The BJP has said that it has the required numbers to form the government. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at state BJP office. We will provide a stable government. Modi hai toh mumkin hai!!, says Fadnavis. The BJP says that all 54 MLAs of the NCP would back the government. For the BJP to prove its majority it would need the support of at least 25 NCP MLAs. It would all depend on how many of these MLAs would stay back with Sharad Pawar. The BJP has 105 MLAs on its own. It also has the backing of 15 independent MLAs, taking its tally up to 120. In the 288 member house, the magic number if 145. If all the NCP MLAs back the government then the tally goes up to 174, which is way past the majority mark. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis greets party workers gathered outside state BJP office. The Shiv Sena and Congress have 56 and 44 seats respectively. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test. The NCP faction opposing this new combine has said that Ajit Pawar misused the signatures of the MLAs. The signatures were taken from the MLAs for attendance, but the same was misused, the NCP's Nawab Mallik said. Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, has called for a meeting of the NCP MLAs later today. It would be interesting to see how many would be in attendance for the meeting. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is holding a meeting with NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and NCP MLAs Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif at his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence; Security has been heightened outside the residence of Sriniwas Pawar Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena MLA's. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has reached Hotel Lalit in Mumbai to meet party MLA's. NCP MLA Diliprao Bankar tweets, "My faith is on Sharad Pawar, I am with NCP only. I went to Raj Bhavan when Ajit Pawar asked me to go with him". Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar', says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra Govt Formation. NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reaches YB Centre to meet party chief Sharad pawar Nationalist Congress Party MLA Atul Benke in Mumbai: I am with Sharad Pawar Ji. We all are together.