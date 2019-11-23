  • search
    Maharashtra LIVE: CM-elect Uddhav meets Governor; to take oath tomorrow

    By oneindia staff
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 27: Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Minister's post, will be sworn in on November 28. Balasaheb Thorat, leader of legislative wing of the Congress will also take oath on the same day.

    Maharashtra Assembly

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced at a joint meeting of the three parties that swearing in of the new government will take place on December 1, but the schedule was apparently changed after Uddhav met Governor. The rest of the cabinet will be sworn in later.

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:03 AM, 27 Nov
    Tomorrow there is a swearing-in. We don't want to comment on Devendra Fadnavis now. There is a new government in Maharashtra and people are welcoming it, says Sanjay Raut.
    9:36 AM, 27 Nov
    No decision has been taken on who will be deputy CM: Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat
    9:19 AM, 27 Nov
    Shiv Sena Chief and 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) CM candidate, Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.
    9:12 AM, 27 Nov
    I was with the NCP only. Whatever the party will decide will happen, Ajit Pawar.
    9:11 AM, 27 Nov
    NCP MP Supriya Sule shared a photograph with Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray.
    8:55 AM, 27 Nov
    A lot of work is to be done now that oceans have merged, Sanjay Raut takes to poetry again.
    8:55 AM, 27 Nov
    Pratibha Pawar, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar's wife, prevailed upon the rebel Ajit Pawar to return to the fold, say reports.
    8:39 AM, 27 Nov
    Kapil Sibal's dig at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
    8:38 AM, 27 Nov
    Aaditya Thackeray, Chandrakant Patil, other MLAs take oath.
    8:29 AM, 27 Nov
    No rift within the Pawar family? NCP MP Supriya Sule extended a warm welcome to Ajit Pawar at the Vidhan Sabha.
    8:27 AM, 27 Nov
    'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will be led by Uddhav Thackeray, guided by Sharad Pawar and Sonia ji madam has made immense contribution to it, so we will do great work for Maharashtra, he adds.
    8:27 AM, 27 Nov
    We are happy that finally the dream of Balasaheb ji Thackeray is being fulfilled, says Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe.
    8:25 AM, 27 Nov
    NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes oath in Maharashtra assembly.
    8:24 AM, 27 Nov
    We have a lot of new responsibilities. Every citizen of Maharashtra stood by us, says Supriya Sule.
    8:21 AM, 27 Nov
    There are ups and downs in politics. Sharad Pawar should convince Ajit Pawar to return to NCP fold keeping in mind his contributions to the party.
    8:21 AM, 27 Nov
    Rohit Pawar says that the government will survive for 5 years. We will work under Ajit Pawar’s guidance, he also said.
    8:16 AM, 27 Nov
    Devendra Fadnavis administered oath as MLA. He congratulated senior leaders in the assembly and also shook hands with Aditya Thackeray.
    8:14 AM, 27 Nov
    Ajit Pawar is seated along with the NCP MLAs.
    8:11 AM, 27 Nov
    Udhav Thackeray would be meeting with Governor Bagath Singh Koshyari by 9 am today.
    8:10 AM, 27 Nov
    Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule are also at the assembly.
    8:10 AM, 27 Nov
    Devendra Fadnavis has arrived at the assembly ahead of the first session.
    8:08 AM, 27 Nov
    Aditya Thackeray offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of the first session of the assembly.
    8:08 AM, 27 Nov
    After meeting Sule, Ajit Pawar went to 'Varsha', the official bungalow of Maharashtra chief minister, where the BJP held its core committee meeting.
    8:08 AM, 27 Nov
    "Dada (as Ajit is fondly called) held discussions with Sule at the hotel on Tuesday morning. Pawar saheb also spoke to him over phone in the morning," they said.
    8:08 AM, 27 Nov
    On Tuesday, Ajit Pawar met Sadanand Sule, husband of his cousin and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, at a hotel in south Mumbai, sources said.
    8:08 AM, 27 Nov
    Ironing out the ideological differences would be one such challenge for the new found allies. The Thackerays and the Gandhis have not been on the same page and in fact it was Sonia Gandhi who had opposed this alliance at first, before she was convinced into changing her mind.
    8:06 AM, 27 Nov
    All 288 MLAs to be administered oath of office today.
    12:13 AM, 27 Nov
    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari writes to Uddhav Thackeray stating," as requested today orally, the oath of office&secrecy would be administered to you on Thursday, 28 November at 1840 hours at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai."
    11:51 PM, 26 Nov
    Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray arrives at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar.
    11:44 PM, 26 Nov
    Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sais,''He (Governor) gave us his time today, and the chance to form government. We want to work for the people and provide a stable government to the state.''
