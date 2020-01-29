  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: Jana Gana Mana must at before public events in colleges

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 289: The Maharashtra government will soon take a decision on mandating beginning public events at colleges and universities in the state with the national anthem, minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday.

    Jana Gana Mana must at before public events in colleges

    Samant said such a move will help inculcate the sentiment of patriotism among students.

    Pakistani cricket fan passionately sings 'Jana Gana Mana’, leaves all pleasantly surprised

      Nirbhaya Case: Convict Akshay Kumar Singh files curative petition in SC | Oneindia News

      "Students should have feeling of patriotism. A decision will be taken to ensure public events at colleges and universities begin with the national anthem so that students know the importance of sacrifices made to attain freedom," a statement quoted the Higher and Technical Education Minister as saying at an event.

      Samant noted the national anthem is being rendered in cinema halls before screening of any film. He also pitched for displaying boards of names of colleges in Marathi.

      More MAHARASHTRA GOVERNMENT News

      Read more about:

      maharashtra government national anthem

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 9:46 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 29, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X