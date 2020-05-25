  • search
    Maharashtra issues SOPs for passengers of domestic flights

    Mumbai, May 25: Maharashtra State Disaster Management Department on Monday issued Standard Operating Procedures for passengers of domestic flights- all passengers will be stamped and will have to go to 14-day home isolation,passengers coming for short duration will be exempted if they submit return travel details.

    Maharashtra: SOPs for passengers of domestic flights

    Many states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu were opposed to opening up of their airports in view of rising cases of the coronavirus infection, making it difficult for the airlines as well as the civil aviation authorities to resume services.

