Maharashtra IPS officer Rahman who quit over CAB and applied for VRS on August 1

New Delhi, Dec 12: The Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, Abdur Rahman who quit citing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill had in fact submitted an application on August 1 2019 seeking voluntary retirement.

In a letter dated December 11 2019, written to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Maharashtra, he said that he would like to inform that he submitted an application dated August 1 2019 seeking VRS.

The same had been recommended to the MHA, but on October 25, the said application was not accepted. He says that it is his firm belief that in most likelihood, the voluntary retirement would be granted to me if facts and circumstances of my application will be appreciated by the learned Tribunal.

I would not be able to attend office from December 12 2019. In case my requests not granted by the courts, this application may be treated as my letter of resignation from service, he also wrote.

The #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 is against the basic feature of the Constitution. I condemn this Bill. In civil disobedience I have decided not attend office from tomorrow. I am finally quitting the service.@ndtvindia@IndianExpress #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 pic.twitter.com/Z2EtRAcJp4 — Abdur Rahman (@AbdurRahman_IPS) December 11, 2019

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday.

"This bill is against the religious pluralism of India. I request all justice loving people to oppose the bill in a democratic manner. It runs against the very basic feature of the Constitution," he said in a tweet, while also posting the letter.

"The bill is against the basic feature of the Constitution. I condemn this bill. In civil disobedience I have decided not attend office from tomorrow. I am finally quitting the service," Rahman said in the statement.

"During the passage of the bill, wrong facts, misleading information and wrong logic were produced by Home Minister Amit Shah. History was distorted. The idea behind the bill is to stoke fear in Muslims and divide the nation," he said.

The bill violates Article 14 of the Constitution and is against its basic feature, he said. "It discriminates persons on the basis of religion. It's an act to demonise 200 million Muslims in India," he added.