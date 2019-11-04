Maharashtra impasse to crop destruction main agenda of Shah-Fadnavis meet

  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 04: Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis is meeting with BJP president and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah today. Fadnavis who arrived at Shah's residence in Delhi is expected to hold a host of discussions, which would also include the impasse in the formation of the government in Maharashtra.

    Discussions would also be held on the unseasonal rains destroying crops. The BJP won 105 seats in the Assembly polls, results of which were declared on October 24, while the Sena got 56.

    However, the two parties, which fought the polls in alliance, have got caught in a stalemate over the chief minister's post, with the Sena demanding equal division of the top post's tenure and the BJP rejecting it.

    A chariot stuck in the mud of arrogance: Shiv Sena on Maharashtra deadlock

    Sources, however, said the meeting with Shah will be to discuss aid from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to farmers affected by unseasonal rains across the state.

    While the state government announced a Rs 10,000 crore package for affected farmers, ally Sena as well as opposition Congress and NCP called it inadequate considering the several lakh hectares of crops that have been damaged.

    The state government had earlier put the crop area damaged at 54.22 lakh hectares.

    Incidentally, earlier in the day, the Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had raised the "mysterious silence" of Shah, who heads the BJP, on the deadlock over formation of government.

    The term of the current Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9.

    Story first published: Monday, November 4, 2019, 11:55 [IST]
