Maharashtra impasse: Guv refused to give us more time, talks with Cong-NCP on, says Aaditya

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 11: Shiv Sena suffered a setback in its efforts to cobble up a non-BJP government in Maharashtra with the Congress at the last moment announcing its decision to hold more talks with ally NCP on supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the governor, Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said "two parties" (read the Congress and the NCP) have agreed "in-principle" to support the party-led government, but the governor refused additional time sought by his party to muster numbers.

Putting up a brave front, Aaditya said the Sena's claim on formation of a government still stands.

"We have initiated talks with two parties. Both the parties have expressed their in-principle support to the Sena," he said without taking names of the Congress and the NCP.

Maharashtra Politics: Numbers, possibilities; Will Congress support a 'saffron' party

"We informed the governor about our willingness to stake a claim for government formation. Shiv Sena MLAs have already issued their support in written," Aaditya added.

He said the two parties need a few more days to complete their procedures, "hence we sought time from the governor but he refused to grant it."

Aaditya, son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, further said they would come to Raj Bhavan soon and stake the claim for government formation.

"The process to form a government in Maharashtra will continue," he said.

Aaditya said the governor granted only 24 hours to the Sena to express its willingness to form a government.

"We want to offer a stable government in Maharashtra and we will continue our efforts," he added.

Earlier in the day, the lone Sena minister in Narendra Modi cabinet, Arvind Sawant, announced his resignation, a pre-condition set by the NCP.

The Sena won 56 seats in the 288-member House to emerge as the second largest party, while the NCP bagged 54 and the Congress 44 in the last month's assembly polls. The majority mark is 145. The BJP, with 105 seats, emerged as the single largest party.