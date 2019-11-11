Maharashtra impasse: After opting out of Maha govt race, BJP in 'wait and watch' mode

By PTI

Mumbai, Nov 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party, whichhas opted out of race for government formation in Maharashtra,has adopted a 'wait and watch' policy in the state which sawhectic activity in camps of major non-BJP parties on Monday.

A day after the BJP said it was not in a position toform government due to lack of numbers, the Shiv Sena claimedthe NCP and Congress have agreed 'in-principle' to support itsgovernment, but failed to get letters of support from thepolitical rivals before the deadline set by the Governor.

Leaders of the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCPheld separate meetings in Mumbai and New Delhi to discuss thepolitical impasse in the state which assembly poll resultswere announced on October 24.

A meeting of the state BJP's core committee was heldto discuss the current political situation.

Speaking to reporters late Monday evening after themeeting, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, 'We have decidedto adopt a wait and watch policy on the current politicalsituation.

'The BJP core committee has been closely watching thepolitical developments here in Maharashtra. The meeting of thecore committee is over and we will take the right decision,'he said without elaborating.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday night askedthe Shiv Sena to 'indicate the willingness and ability' of theparty to stake claim, hours after its pre-poll partner andlongtime ally BJP declined to form the government.

The Sena, the second largest party in the 288-memberHouse with 56 MLAs after the BJP's 105 members, had time till7.30 pm to stake claim to form government.

However, it failed to submit letters of support fromthe political rivals before the deadline set by the Governor.

The NCP has 54 MLAs, while the Congress has 44.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Sawant, the lone Senaminister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, announced hisresignation, a pre-condition set by the NCP for supporting theUddhav Thackeray-led outfit.