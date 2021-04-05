Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh quits after Bombay HC orders CBI probe

Maharashtra: 4,931 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 19 more deaths

Mumbai, Apr 05: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday resigned from the Uddhav Thackeray-led ministry soon after court orders preliminary CBI probe into charges against him by ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.

In his resignation letter to Maharashtra CM, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that he doesn't find it morally correct to continue as the home minister after Bombay High Court's order.

"Deshmukh informed NCP chief Sharad Pawar that it won''t be appropriate to remain in the post as CBI will be probing the charges against him," senior party minister Nawab Malik told reporters.

Deshmukh submitted his resignation letter to Thackeray, Malik said.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said he is happy that Deshmukh has quit, adding there will be many "shocking revelations" in the CBI probe.

The Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into allegations of corruption and misconduct made against the latter by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

On March 25, Singh filed a criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, who he claimed asked police officers, including arrested cop Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.