    Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh again gets threat calls over Kangana Ranaut issue

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 09: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has again received threat calls over his stance in connection with the controversy involving actress Kangana Ranaut, sources close to him said on Wednesday.

    Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh again gets threat calls

    Deshmukh received these calls from different persons from Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and at around 6 am on Wednesday and the matter is being probed, the sources said.

    Earlier also, an anonymous caller phoned Deshmukh's Nagpur office, threatening him and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a minister said on Monday.

    Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut seeking FIR under sedition charge

    Deshmukh on Monday expressed surprise over the Centre's decision to provide 'Y-plus' security to Ranaut, who he said, had "insulted" Mumbai and Maharashtra with her remarks. Ranaut is in the eye of the storm over her recent remarks in which she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

    On Saturday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra here received calls in which the caller allegedly threatened to blow it up, the Chief Minister's Office said. The caller had claimed to be aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

