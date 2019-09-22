  • search
    Maharashtra-Haryana polls: Modi factor at play and a test for Sonia Gandhi

    New Delhi, Sep 22: The elections in Maharashtra and Haryana would be closely watched it would also be seen as an endorsement of the Narendra Modi government in case the BJP wins.

    In 2014, the BJP swept both these states. Before its thumping win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had faced defeats in the crucial states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

    The outcome of the elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, would not just be a test on the state leadership, but would also gauge whether the Modi factor is working both in the Parliamentary and Assembly segments.

    Harayana, Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: Here's the schedule

    Apart from state related issues, some of the factors that would be put to test are the numerous decisions that the BJP has taken ever since it came to power in 2019. The Triple Talaq Bill, Article 370, NRC among others are the major issues. The BJP would go to town with these issues, but it is to be seen if it would catch the voter's attention considering it is an assembly poll.

    The elections would also be a major test for the Congress. The Congress which has been pushed to a corner is looking to re-build with Sonia Gandhi returning to the helm of affairs.

    After the 2019 debacle, Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party president. Sonia Gandhi took over and continues to be the interim president of the party.

