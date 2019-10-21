Exit poll 2019: Pollsters predict clear majority for BJP in Maharashtra, Haryana

New Delhi, Oct 21: Most exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections.

Voting for 288-member Maharashtra assembly and 90 member Haryana assembly concluded at 6 PM today. As soon as the voting concluded exit polls started tickiling in and most of the pollsters have predicted a landslide win for the saffron party.

People in large number cast their votes to decide the fate of 4,406 candidates 1,169 in Haryana and 3,237 in Maharashtra in this assembly elections.

Both Maharashtra and Haryana have BJP governments. While in Maharashtra, the BJP is in power with its ally Shiv Sena, in Haryana, the BJP has the majority on its own. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Haryana's ML Khattar are first-time CMs and both come from a strong RSS background.

Maharashtra EXIT POLL RESULTS

TV9

BJP: 197

Congress: 75

Others: 16

News18 - IPSOS

BJP: 243

Congress: 41

Others:04

TimesNow

BJP: 230

Congress: 48

Others: 10

India Today- Axis

BJP: 166-194

Congress: 72-90

Others: 22-34

ABP-CVoter

BJP: 204

Congress: 69

Others: 15

NewsX-Polstrat

BJP: 188-200

Congress: 74-89

Others: 6-10

Republic-Jan Ki Baat

BJP: 216-230

Congress: 52-59

Others: 8-12

Haryana EXIT POLL RESULTS

News18 - IPSO

BJP: 75

Congress: 10

Others: 5

Times Now

BJP: 71

Congress: 11

Others: 08

NewsX

BJP: 77

Congress: 11

Others: 02

ABP-CVoter

BJP: 72

Congress: 8

Others: 10

Republic-Jan Ki Baat

BJP: 57

Congress: 17

Others: 16

TV9 - Bharatvarsh

BJP: 47

Congress: 23

Others: 20

India News- Pollstrat

BJP: 75-80

Congress: 09-12

Others: 00-01

Maharashtra polls: Political equations

The main contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP alliance.

The BJP is contesting from 164 seats while the Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on 126 seats.

Congress has fielded 147 candidates and the ally NCP 121.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, has fielded 101 candidates, the CPI 16, the CPM 8. The BSP has fielded candidates in 262 constituencies. A total of 1400 Independents are also in the poll arena.

In 2014 elections, the BJP had won the highest 122 seats, Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP 41 seats.

Haryana polls 2019: Political equations

The BSP, AAP, INLD-SAD combine, Swaraj India and the Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) have thrown the hat into the ring, though none of them is fighting on all 90 seats.