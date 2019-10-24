  • search
    Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: Dushyant Chautala denies talking to BJP or Cong

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 24: The counting of votes for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 begun amid tight security this morning. In the first hour of counting, BJP was leading from both states. Sena scion Thackeray who is contesting from Worli has maintained lead from the start. BJP and Shiv Sena are allies in both Centre and state.

    The voter turnout showed a slump this time. While Maharashtra registered a provisional voter turnout of 60.05 per cent until 6 pm, down from 63.08 per cent in 2014, Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election.

    Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: BS Hooda to address media at 1 pm

    Follow all the updates LIVE here:

    12:56 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Celebrations underway at BJP state office in Mumbai
    12:55 PM, 24 Oct
    Kerala By poll
    Result declared for By-election Konni, Kerala, Adv. K U Jenish Kumarof Communist Party of India (Marxist) won the seat with a margin of 9953 votes. Counting underway for other 4 By-elections held at Manjeshwar, Eranakulam, Aroor and Vattiyoorkavu
    12:54 PM, 24 Oct
    TN assembly by-poll:
    Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar said,''Through this election, DMK chief Stalin, wanted his son Udhayanidhi's entry into politics&many senior party leaders were overruled. So, senior leaders of the party will now be happy to see Udhayanidhi's defeat.''
    Political Heavyweights
    Adampur
    Kuldeep Bishnoi
    CONG
    Smt. Sonali Phogat
    BJP
    Vs
    Sonali Phogat, a TikTok sensation fails to make any impact. Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi wins from Adampur.
    12:51 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Wrestler and BJP candidate from Baroda, Yogeshwar Dutt trailing by 3590 votes as per official EC trends
    12:50 PM, 24 Oct
    Former CM of Haryana & senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda & his son Deepender Singh Hooda at Congress office in Rohtak.
    Political Heavyweights
    Aurangabad West
    Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat
    SHS
    Arun Vitthlrao Borde
    AIMIM
    Vs
    Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat is leading from the seat.
    12:49 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena said,''I am going to meet Uddhav Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula.''
    12:49 PM, 24 Oct
    Arunachal Pradesh assembly by-poll
    Independent candidate from Khonsa West constituency, Chakat Aboh (wife of NPP leader Tirong Aboh who was shot dead in May) wins.
    Political Heavyweights
    Baroda
    Sri Krishan Hooda
    CONG
    Joginder Malik
    INLD
    Vs
    Wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt is now trailing. Dutt, a 2012 Olympics bronze medallist is up against Congress’ sitting MLA Sri Kishen, who had won the Baroda seat in 2014 despite a stellar performance by the BJP.
    12:48 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Bharatiya Janata Party's Babita Phogat leading with a margin of 2387 votes in Dadri assembly constituency
    12:48 PM, 24 Oct
    Jannayak Janata Party Chief Dushyant Chautala on reports of Congress offering him CM post,''I have not had any discussions with any one. Decision will be taken only after the final numbers are out.''
    Political Heavyweights
    Charkop
    Yogesh Sagar
    BJP
    Kalu Budheliya
    CONG
    Vs
    BJP candidate Yogesh Sagar is leading. In the last assembly elections, he won the seat a margin of 64,367 votes.
    12:24 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    JJP's Dushyant Chautala is said to be adamant on CM's post.
    12:21 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Reports say that the Congress has offered the Deputy Chief Minister's post to Chautala.
    Political Heavyweights
    Colaba
    Rahul Narvekar
    BJP
    Ashok Jagtap
    CONG
    Vs
    BJP candidate Rahul Suresh Narwekar is leading from Colaba
    12:14 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Former Haryana chief minister to hold a briefing at 1 pm.
    12:13 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Amid speculation that both the BJP and the Congress are reaching out to him to form an alliance government, JJP’s Dushyant Chautala, said the final decision on government formation will be taken by the MLAs of the party and not him.
    Political Heavyweights
    Dadri
    Ms. Babita Phogat
    BJP
    Maj. Nirpender Singh Sangwan
    CONG
    Vs
    Babita Phogat, a Commonwealth gold medalist in wrestling is leading from Dadri. She has banked heavily on the Modi factor in the Jat-dominated constituency of Dadri.
    12:11 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharshtra
    Pankaja Munde is still trailing. She is the daughter of Gopinath Munde.
    12:07 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Reports say that the BJP may not give up CMs post. The JJP has emerged as the kingmaker, but their condition for support is CM's post.
    Political Heavyweights
    Jhajjar (SC)
    Smt. Geeta Bhukkal
    CONG
    Dr. Rakesh Kumar
    BJP
    Vs
    Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal is leading. Jhajjar is considered as the citadel of Hooda clan.
    12:05 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    The BJP leading in 36 seats, Congress in 32 and the kingmaker JJP in 13.
    11:53 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Sharad Pawar's grandson Rohit Pawar is leading from Karjat Jamkhed seat. BJP Minister Ram Shinde is trailing.
    Political Heavyweights
    Nagpur central
    Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare
    BJP
    Rushikesh (Bunty) Shelke
    CONG
    Vs
    BJP MLA Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare is leading. The Nagpur Central constituency has been a Congress stronghold since 2009.
    11:52 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    We will try our best that Congress doesn't form government in Haryana. We have always supported BJP. Congress has never been on side of Sikhs, says Akali Dal leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder
    11:51 AM, 24 Oct
    Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) workers in Jind celebrate as the party is leading in 12 assembly seats.
    Political Heavyweights
    Nagpur East
    Krushna Khopde
    BJP
    Purushottam Nagorao Hajare
    CONG
    Vs
    BJP's Krushna Khopde is leading against Congress's Purushottam Hajare.
    11:49 AM, 24 Oct
    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that apart from winning the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP will win in upcoming Jharkhand and Delhi polls too
    11:49 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Kumari Selja met party leader Ahmed Patel in Delhi today.
    Political Heavyweights
    Narnaund
    Capt. Abhimanyu
    BJP
    Baljeet Sihag
    CONG
    Vs
    Captain Abhimanyu, a decorated army officer who joined the BJP in 1997 is Leading now from Narnaund.
    11:43 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena says,''I am going to meet Uddhav Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula.''
    11:42 AM, 24 Oct
    Sikkim Assembly By-Elections
    Bharatiya Janata Party wins on Martam-Rumtek (BL) assembly seat.
    11:42 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Jannayak Janata Party workers in Jind celebrate as party is leading on 11 assembly seats
    11:42 AM, 24 Oct
    Tamil Nadu By-Elections
    Celebrations underway at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, as AIADMK-led alliance is leading in the two assembly seats.
    11:35 AM, 24 Oct
    Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar wins from the Baramati Assembly seat. The Baramati seat has been a traditional bastion for the Pawar family. Ajit Pawar is the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
    11:33 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are continuing to surge with leads on 99 and 60 assembly constituencies, respectively, as counting of votes is underway, according to official trends of the Election Commission.
    11:29 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    CM Devendra Fadnavis contesting from Nagpur South-West Constituency is leading by a margin of 8398 votes
    11:29 AM, 24 Oct
    Congress leads in Chitrakoot and Jhabua bypolls
    11:22 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    BJP leading in 101 constituencies, Shiv Sena leading in 64 constituencies, NCP leading in 52 constituencies & Indian National Congress in 39.
    Maharashtra

    In Maharashtra, more than three thousand candidates are holding their breath as all preparations are in place to ensure a transparent counting process and declaration of results.

    The most important factor to watch out for in these elections will be whether the Mahayuti of BJP-Shiv Sena will return to power or whether the people of Maharashtra have voted for a change in guard as predicted by veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan are among the keenly watched candidates from Maharashtra.

    Even though the voting percentage has seen a dip and despite the challenge thrown by rebel candidates, the ruling coalition is confident of crossing 220 seats.

    In the last polls, all the four main political parties had to contest separately with the BJP winning 122 seats, Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP managing to grab 41 seats.

    Haryana

    Similarly in Haryana, counting will start at 8 tomorrow morning. CCTV cameras are installed to keep a close watch on the counting process. Senior leaders of both main political parties BJP and Congress are claiming to form the government with full majority. The major political parties which are locked in a fierce battle for the 90 Assembly Seats are the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janata Party. Other parties in the running are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AAP and Swaraj India party. Here's a look at the major candidates to look out for:

    Meanwhile, re-polling at five booths of five assembly constituencies -Uchana Kalan, Beri, Narnaul, Kosli and Prithla is going on smoothly. More from our correspondent

    The political fate of many leaders including Chief Minister Manohar Lal and many members of his Cabinet, Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala will be decided today. The political fate of three high-profile sportspersons is also to be decided; these include Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

    Meanwhile, Counting of votes will be held for 51 assembly seats spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster. A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019 haryana assembly elections 2019 counting

