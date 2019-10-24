Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: Dushyant Chautala denies talking to BJP or Cong
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, Oct 24: The counting of votes for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 begun amid tight security this morning. In the first hour of counting, BJP was leading from both states. Sena scion Thackeray who is contesting from Worli has maintained lead from the start. BJP and Shiv Sena are allies in both Centre and state.
The voter turnout showed a slump this time. While Maharashtra registered a provisional voter turnout of 60.05 per cent until 6 pm, down from 63.08 per cent in 2014, Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election.
Celebrations underway at BJP state office in Mumbai
12:55 PM, 24 Oct
Kerala By poll
Result declared for By-election Konni, Kerala, Adv. K U Jenish Kumarof Communist Party of India (Marxist) won the seat with a margin of 9953 votes. Counting underway for other 4 By-elections held at Manjeshwar, Eranakulam, Aroor and Vattiyoorkavu
12:54 PM, 24 Oct
TN assembly by-poll:
Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar said,''Through this election, DMK chief Stalin, wanted his son Udhayanidhi's entry into politics&many senior party leaders were overruled. So, senior leaders of the party will now be happy to see Udhayanidhi's defeat.''
Political Heavyweights
Adampur
Kuldeep Bishnoi
CONG
Smt. Sonali Phogat
BJP
Vs
Sonali Phogat, a TikTok sensation fails to make any impact. Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi wins from Adampur.
12:51 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Wrestler and BJP candidate from Baroda, Yogeshwar Dutt trailing by 3590 votes as per official EC trends
Former CM of Haryana & senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda & his son Deepender Singh Hooda at Congress office in Rohtak.
Political Heavyweights
Aurangabad West
Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat
SHS
Arun Vitthlrao Borde
AIMIM
Vs
Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat is leading from the seat.
12:49 PM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena said,''I am going to meet Uddhav Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula.''
12:49 PM, 24 Oct
Arunachal Pradesh assembly by-poll
Independent candidate from Khonsa West constituency, Chakat Aboh (wife of NPP leader Tirong Aboh who was shot dead in May) wins.
Political Heavyweights
Baroda
Sri Krishan Hooda
CONG
Joginder Malik
INLD
Vs
Wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt is now trailing. Dutt, a 2012 Olympics bronze medallist is up against Congress’ sitting MLA Sri Kishen, who had won the Baroda seat in 2014 despite a stellar performance by the BJP.
12:48 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Bharatiya Janata Party's Babita Phogat leading with a margin of 2387 votes in Dadri assembly constituency
12:48 PM, 24 Oct
Jannayak Janata Party Chief Dushyant Chautala on reports of Congress offering him CM post,''I have not had any discussions with any one. Decision will be taken only after the final numbers are out.''
Political Heavyweights
Charkop
Yogesh Sagar
BJP
Kalu Budheliya
CONG
Vs
BJP candidate Yogesh Sagar is leading. In the last assembly elections, he won the seat a margin of 64,367 votes.
12:24 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
JJP's Dushyant Chautala is said to be adamant on CM's post.
12:21 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Reports say that the Congress has offered the Deputy Chief Minister's post to Chautala.
Political Heavyweights
Colaba
Rahul Narvekar
BJP
Ashok Jagtap
CONG
Vs
BJP candidate Rahul Suresh Narwekar is leading from Colaba
12:14 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Former Haryana chief minister to hold a briefing at 1 pm.
12:13 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Amid speculation that both the BJP and the Congress are reaching out to him to form an alliance government, JJP’s Dushyant Chautala, said the final decision on government formation will be taken by the MLAs of the party and not him.
Political Heavyweights
Dadri
Ms. Babita Phogat
BJP
Maj. Nirpender Singh Sangwan
CONG
Vs
Babita Phogat, a Commonwealth gold medalist in wrestling is leading from Dadri. She has banked heavily on the Modi factor in the Jat-dominated constituency of Dadri.
12:11 PM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Pankaja Munde is still trailing. She is the daughter of Gopinath Munde.
12:07 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Reports say that the BJP may not give up CMs post. The JJP has emerged as the kingmaker, but their condition for support is CM's post.
Political Heavyweights
Jhajjar (SC)
Smt. Geeta Bhukkal
CONG
Dr. Rakesh Kumar
BJP
Vs
Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal is leading. Jhajjar is considered as the citadel of Hooda clan.
12:05 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
The BJP leading in 36 seats, Congress in 32 and the kingmaker JJP in 13.
11:53 AM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar's grandson Rohit Pawar is leading from Karjat Jamkhed seat. BJP Minister Ram Shinde is trailing.
Political Heavyweights
Nagpur central
Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare
BJP
Rushikesh (Bunty) Shelke
CONG
Vs
BJP MLA Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare is leading. The Nagpur Central constituency has been a Congress stronghold since 2009.
11:52 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
We will try our best that Congress doesn't form government in Haryana. We have always supported BJP. Congress has never been on side of Sikhs, says Akali Dal leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder
11:51 AM, 24 Oct
Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) workers in Jind celebrate as the party is leading in 12 assembly seats.
Political Heavyweights
Nagpur East
Krushna Khopde
BJP
Purushottam Nagorao Hajare
CONG
Vs
BJP's Krushna Khopde is leading against Congress's Purushottam Hajare.
11:49 AM, 24 Oct
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that apart from winning the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP will win in upcoming Jharkhand and Delhi polls too
11:49 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Kumari Selja met party leader Ahmed Patel in Delhi today.
Political Heavyweights
Narnaund
Capt. Abhimanyu
BJP
Baljeet Sihag
CONG
Vs
Captain Abhimanyu, a decorated army officer who joined the BJP in 1997 is Leading now from Narnaund.
11:43 AM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena says,''I am going to meet Uddhav Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula.''
11:42 AM, 24 Oct
Sikkim Assembly By-Elections
Bharatiya Janata Party wins on Martam-Rumtek (BL) assembly seat.
11:42 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Jannayak Janata Party workers in Jind celebrate as party is leading on 11 assembly seats
11:42 AM, 24 Oct
Tamil Nadu By-Elections
Tamil Nadu Assembly By-Elections: Celebrations underway at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, as AIADMK-led alliance is leading in the two assembly seats. pic.twitter.com/a6eZ7y9ybu
Celebrations underway at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, as AIADMK-led alliance is leading in the two assembly seats.
11:35 AM, 24 Oct
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar wins from the Baramati Assembly seat.
The Baramati seat has been a traditional bastion for the Pawar family. Ajit Pawar is the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
11:33 AM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are continuing to surge with leads on 99 and 60 assembly constituencies, respectively, as counting of votes is underway, according to official trends of the Election Commission.
11:29 AM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
CM Devendra Fadnavis contesting from Nagpur South-West Constituency is leading by a margin of 8398 votes
11:29 AM, 24 Oct
Congress leads in Chitrakoot and Jhabua bypolls
11:22 AM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
BJP leading in 101 constituencies, Shiv Sena leading in 64 constituencies, NCP leading in 52 constituencies & Indian National Congress in 39.
6:10 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for the BJP in Haryana, one predicted a close fight between the saffron party and the Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) likely to play kingmaker.
6:10 AM, 24 Oct
The counting will began at 8 am, Election Commission officials said.
6:10 AM, 24 Oct
Counting of votes will be held on Thursday for 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago.
6:51 AM, 24 Oct
Rahul Gandhi on the other hand addressed 7 rallies in all. He addressed 2 in Haryana and just 5 in Maharashtra.
7:13 AM, 24 Oct
Sonia Gandhi, the interim Congress chief did not address a single rally in both Haryana and Maharashtra. After returning as the Congress chief, she was to address her first rally at Haryana’s Mahendergarh. However the rally was called off and was addressed by Rahul Gandhi instead.
7:25 AM, 24 Oct
The BJP’s star campaigner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a total of 16 rallies in all in both the states. He addressed 9 in Maharashtra and 7 in Haryana.
7:37 AM, 24 Oct
Among the top leaders who addressed rallies, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah led the pack. He addressed 18 rallies in Maharashtra and 7 in Haryana and the total tally stood at 25.
7:48 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
In Haryana, the BJP is predicted to win 66 and the Congress 14. The INLD Akali would get 2 and others 8.
7:50 AM, 24 Oct
Counting to begin shortly.
7:58 AM, 24 Oct
Going by the overall numbers in Maharashtra and what the exit polls have suggested, the BJP and Shiv Sena would win around 211 seats while the Congress and NCP would end up with 64. The others are likely to bag 13 seats.
8:03 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Counting has begun and the BJP is leading from Colaba.
8:05 AM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
Early trends: BJP leading in three seats. All the three seats were won by the BJP in 2014.
8:07 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Early trends: BJP leading from Kaithal.
8:10 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Early trends emerge from 16 seats. BJP leading in 10, Shiv Sena in 2, Congress in 1.
8:12 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading from Worli. He is the first from Thackeray family to face the electorate.
8:14 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar leading from Karnal.
8:16 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Congress party leads in Sonipat, Haryana.
8:21 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
JJP's Dushyant Chautala leading. Dushyant during the poll campaign claimed that he was the true inheritor of his grand father OP Chautala's legacy.
8:22 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Congress Randeep Surjewala leading from Kaithal.
8:23 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Early trends: BJP leading in 33; Shiv Sena in 13; Congress 13 and NCP in 4.
8:25 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Early trends have emerged from 13 seats. Congress leading in 7 seats and BJP in 4.
8:27 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
BJP's Kamal Gupta leading from Hisar.
8:29 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Congress ahead in terms of leads in Haryana. Congress leading in 8 and BJP in 6.
8:32 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
BJP leading in 40; Sena in 16.
8:43 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Leads from 32 seats out. BJP leading in 18; Congress in 11.
8:46 AM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde leading. BJP leading in 40 and Shiv Sena in 22. BJP and Shiv Sena are in alliance at both the Centre and state. In the last assembly elections, both fought state elections seperately, but eventually joined hands as both did not get majority. The majority mark in 288 seats Maharashtra assembly is 145.
8:50 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leading. The BJP leaders have maintained that Fadnavis is the party's CM candidate, but the ally Shiv Sena's stand on CM candidate has not been clear.
8:55 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda leading. Hooda was Haryana's Cm for two terms before BJP ML Khattar wrested the top post from Congress in 2014.
Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij tells News 18 that the saffron party will win 75 of the 90 seats. BJP's clarion call for the Haryana polls was 'Ab ki baar 75 paar' (This time over 75). As per latest updates, Congress leads in 17 seats.
Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, more than three thousand candidates are holding their breath as all preparations are in place to ensure a transparent counting process and declaration of results.
The most important factor to watch out for in these elections will be whether the Mahayuti of BJP-Shiv Sena will return to power or whether the people of Maharashtra have voted for a change in guard as predicted by veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan are among the keenly watched candidates from Maharashtra.
Even though the voting percentage has seen a dip and despite the challenge thrown by rebel candidates, the ruling coalition is confident of crossing 220 seats.
In the last polls, all the four main political parties had to contest separately with the BJP winning 122 seats, Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP managing to grab 41 seats.
Haryana
Similarly in Haryana, counting will start at 8 tomorrow morning. CCTV cameras are installed to keep a close watch on the counting process. Senior leaders of both main political parties BJP and Congress are claiming to form the government with full majority. The major political parties which are locked in a fierce battle for the 90 Assembly Seats are the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janata Party. Other parties in the running are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AAP and Swaraj India party. Here's a look at the major candidates to look out for:
Meanwhile, re-polling at five booths of five assembly constituencies -Uchana Kalan, Beri, Narnaul, Kosli and Prithla is going on smoothly. More from our correspondent
The political fate of many leaders including Chief Minister Manohar Lal and many members of his Cabinet, Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala will be decided today. The political fate of three high-profile sportspersons is also to be decided; these include Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.
Meanwhile, Counting of votes will be held for 51 assembly seats spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster. A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.
