Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: Dushyant Chautala denies talking to BJP or Cong

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Oct 24: The counting of votes for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 begun amid tight security this morning. In the first hour of counting, BJP was leading from both states. Sena scion Thackeray who is contesting from Worli has maintained lead from the start. BJP and Shiv Sena are allies in both Centre and state.

The voter turnout showed a slump this time. While Maharashtra registered a provisional voter turnout of 60.05 per cent until 6 pm, down from 63.08 per cent in 2014, Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election.

Follow all the updates LIVE here:

Maharashtra #MaharashtraElections2019: Celebrations underway at BJP state office in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/FolobQGMN3 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019 Celebrations underway at BJP state office in Mumbai Kerala By poll Result declared for By-election Konni, Kerala, Adv. K U Jenish Kumarof Communist Party of India (Marxist) won the seat with a margin of 9953 votes. Counting underway for other 4 By-elections held at Manjeshwar, Eranakulam, Aroor and Vattiyoorkavu TN assembly by-poll: Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar said,''Through this election, DMK chief Stalin, wanted his son Udhayanidhi's entry into politics&many senior party leaders were overruled. So, senior leaders of the party will now be happy to see Udhayanidhi's defeat.'' Haryana Wrestler and BJP candidate from Baroda, Yogeshwar Dutt trailing by 3590 votes as per official EC trends #HaryanaAssemblyElections2019: Former CM of Haryana & senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda & his son Deepender Singh Hooda at Congress office in Rohtak. pic.twitter.com/iAGJNiBO3Y — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019 Former CM of Haryana & senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda & his son Deepender Singh Hooda at Congress office in Rohtak. Maharashtra Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena said,''I am going to meet Uddhav Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula.'' Arunachal Pradesh assembly by-poll Independent candidate from Khonsa West constituency, Chakat Aboh (wife of NPP leader Tirong Aboh who was shot dead in May) wins. Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party's Babita Phogat leading with a margin of 2387 votes in Dadri assembly constituency Jannayak Janata Party Chief Dushyant Chautala on reports of Congress offering him CM post,''I have not had any discussions with any one. Decision will be taken only after the final numbers are out.'' Haryana JJP's Dushyant Chautala is said to be adamant on CM's post. Haryana Reports say that the Congress has offered the Deputy Chief Minister's post to Chautala. Haryana Former Haryana chief minister to hold a briefing at 1 pm. Haryana Amid speculation that both the BJP and the Congress are reaching out to him to form an alliance government, JJP’s Dushyant Chautala, said the final decision on government formation will be taken by the MLAs of the party and not him. Maharshtra Pankaja Munde is still trailing. She is the daughter of Gopinath Munde. Haryana Reports say that the BJP may not give up CMs post. The JJP has emerged as the kingmaker, but their condition for support is CM's post. Haryana The BJP leading in 36 seats, Congress in 32 and the kingmaker JJP in 13. Maharashtra Sharad Pawar's grandson Rohit Pawar is leading from Karjat Jamkhed seat. BJP Minister Ram Shinde is trailing. Haryana We will try our best that Congress doesn't form government in Haryana. We have always supported BJP. Congress has never been on side of Sikhs, says Akali Dal leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) workers in Jind celebrate as the party is leading in 12 assembly seats. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that apart from winning the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP will win in upcoming Jharkhand and Delhi polls too Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Kumari Selja met party leader Ahmed Patel in Delhi today. Maharashtra Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena says,''I am going to meet Uddhav Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula.'' Sikkim Assembly By-Elections Bharatiya Janata Party wins on Martam-Rumtek (BL) assembly seat. Haryana Jannayak Janata Party workers in Jind celebrate as party is leading on 11 assembly seats Tamil Nadu By-Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly By-Elections: Celebrations underway at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, as AIADMK-led alliance is leading in the two assembly seats. pic.twitter.com/a6eZ7y9ybu — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019 Celebrations underway at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai, as AIADMK-led alliance is leading in the two assembly seats. Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar wins from the Baramati Assembly seat. The Baramati seat has been a traditional bastion for the Pawar family. Ajit Pawar is the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Maharashtra The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are continuing to surge with leads on 99 and 60 assembly constituencies, respectively, as counting of votes is underway, according to official trends of the Election Commission. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis contesting from Nagpur South-West Constituency is leading by a margin of 8398 votes Congress leads in Chitrakoot and Jhabua bypolls Maharashtra BJP leading in 101 constituencies, Shiv Sena leading in 64 constituencies, NCP leading in 52 constituencies & Indian National Congress in 39.

Haryana While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for the BJP in Haryana, one predicted a close fight between the saffron party and the Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) likely to play kingmaker. The counting will began at 8 am, Election Commission officials said. Counting of votes will be held on Thursday for 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. Rahul Gandhi on the other hand addressed 7 rallies in all. He addressed 2 in Haryana and just 5 in Maharashtra. Sonia Gandhi, the interim Congress chief did not address a single rally in both Haryana and Maharashtra. After returning as the Congress chief, she was to address her first rally at Haryana’s Mahendergarh. However the rally was called off and was addressed by Rahul Gandhi instead. The BJP’s star campaigner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a total of 16 rallies in all in both the states. He addressed 9 in Maharashtra and 7 in Haryana. Among the top leaders who addressed rallies, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah led the pack. He addressed 18 rallies in Maharashtra and 7 in Haryana and the total tally stood at 25. Haryana In Haryana, the BJP is predicted to win 66 and the Congress 14. The INLD Akali would get 2 and others 8. Counting to begin shortly. Going by the overall numbers in Maharashtra and what the exit polls have suggested, the BJP and Shiv Sena would win around 211 seats while the Congress and NCP would end up with 64. The others are likely to bag 13 seats. Maharshtra Counting has begun and the BJP is leading from Colaba. Maharashtra Early trends: BJP leading in three seats. All the three seats were won by the BJP in 2014. Haryana Early trends: BJP leading from Kaithal. Maharshtra Early trends emerge from 16 seats. BJP leading in 10, Shiv Sena in 2, Congress in 1. Maharshtra Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading from Worli. He is the first from Thackeray family to face the electorate. Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar leading from Karnal. Haryana Congress party leads in Sonipat, Haryana. Haryana JJP's Dushyant Chautala leading. Dushyant during the poll campaign claimed that he was the true inheritor of his grand father OP Chautala's legacy. Haryana Congress Randeep Surjewala leading from Kaithal. Maharshtra Early trends: BJP leading in 33; Shiv Sena in 13; Congress 13 and NCP in 4. Haryana Early trends have emerged from 13 seats. Congress leading in 7 seats and BJP in 4. Haryana BJP's Kamal Gupta leading from Hisar. Haryana Congress ahead in terms of leads in Haryana. Congress leading in 8 and BJP in 6. Maharshtra BJP leading in 40; Sena in 16. Haryana Leads from 32 seats out. BJP leading in 18; Congress in 11. Maharashtra Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde leading. BJP leading in 40 and Shiv Sena in 22. BJP and Shiv Sena are in alliance at both the Centre and state. In the last assembly elections, both fought state elections seperately, but eventually joined hands as both did not get majority. The majority mark in 288 seats Maharashtra assembly is 145. Maharshtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leading. The BJP leaders have maintained that Fadnavis is the party's CM candidate, but the ally Shiv Sena's stand on CM candidate has not been clear. Haryana Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda leading. Hooda was Haryana's Cm for two terms before BJP ML Khattar wrested the top post from Congress in 2014. Haryana #HaryanaAssemblyElections2019: Counting of votes underway in Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/kAhCf1IZQL — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019 Haryana Haryana Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij tells News 18 that the saffron party will win 75 of the 90 seats. BJP's clarion call for the Haryana polls was 'Ab ki baar 75 paar' (This time over 75). As per latest updates, Congress leads in 17 seats.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, more than three thousand candidates are holding their breath as all preparations are in place to ensure a transparent counting process and declaration of results.

The most important factor to watch out for in these elections will be whether the Mahayuti of BJP-Shiv Sena will return to power or whether the people of Maharashtra have voted for a change in guard as predicted by veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan are among the keenly watched candidates from Maharashtra.

Even though the voting percentage has seen a dip and despite the challenge thrown by rebel candidates, the ruling coalition is confident of crossing 220 seats.

In the last polls, all the four main political parties had to contest separately with the BJP winning 122 seats, Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP managing to grab 41 seats.

Haryana

Similarly in Haryana, counting will start at 8 tomorrow morning. CCTV cameras are installed to keep a close watch on the counting process. Senior leaders of both main political parties BJP and Congress are claiming to form the government with full majority. The major political parties which are locked in a fierce battle for the 90 Assembly Seats are the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janata Party. Other parties in the running are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AAP and Swaraj India party. Here's a look at the major candidates to look out for:

Meanwhile, re-polling at five booths of five assembly constituencies -Uchana Kalan, Beri, Narnaul, Kosli and Prithla is going on smoothly. More from our correspondent

The political fate of many leaders including Chief Minister Manohar Lal and many members of his Cabinet, Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala will be decided today. The political fate of three high-profile sportspersons is also to be decided; these include Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

Meanwhile, Counting of votes will be held for 51 assembly seats spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster. A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.