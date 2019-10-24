Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: Pankaja Munde loses by 22,000 votes

New Delhi, Oct 24: The counting of votes for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 begun amid tight security this morning. As per the trends emerged in Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started making crucial moves towards Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).
The voter turnout showed a slump this time. While Maharashtra registered a provisional voter turnout of 60.05 per cent until 6 pm, down from 63.08 per cent in 2014, Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election.
1:39 PM, 24 Oct
Daughter of senior state leader, Gopinateh Munde, Pankaja Munde loses to her estranged cousin Dhananjay Munde.
1:35 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Meanwhile, effort are already afoot to reach out to Chautala junior who very recently claimed that only his party will have they key to power in the state.
1:34 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar has reached Delhi for a meeting with the party high command
Political Heavyweights
Ambala Cantt.
Anil Viz
BJP
Venu Singla
CONG
Vs
Anil Vij is leading from Ambala Cantonment seat. He is ruling the seat from past 10 years (2009 and 2014 assembly elections).
1:33 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Bhupinder Singh Hooda is likely to leave for Delhi in a short while from now.
1:32 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Former Haryana CM BS Hooda in Rohtak said,''The time has come for Congress, JJP, INLD, and independents to come together to form a strong government. I assure that each one will be respected and given a respectable position.''
Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu concedes defeat from his Narnaund constituency in Hisar district to Jannnayak Janta Party candidate, as per early trends.
Political Heavyweights
Dadri
Maj. Nirpender Singh Sangwan
CONG
Nitin Jangu
INLD
Vs
Babita Phogat, a Commonwealth gold medalist in wrestling is trailing from Dadri.
1:16 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Captain Abhimanyu, Haryana Finance Minister & BJP candidate from Narnaund constituency in Hisar district said,''As per the latest trends, I feel that public mandate is in favor of Jannnayak Janta Party (JJP). We respect public mandate.''
1:15 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Wrestler and BJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt loses in Baroda. He was contesting against Congress candidate Sri Krishan Hooda who successfully contested in the 2009 and 2014 elections from Baroda.
Political Heavyweights
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi
Bhupinder Singh Hooda
CONG
Satish Nandal
BJP
Vs
The 72-year-old Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda wins from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi.
1:11 PM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
In Mumbai's Bandra east, Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar is trailing as Zeeshan Siddique, son of Congress leader Baba Siddique leads by 1,946 votes, after the 16th round of counting.
1:10 PM, 24 Oct
Shiv Sena scion and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray is leading with 47,396 votes in Mumbai's Worli, after the ninth round of counting.
Political Heavyweights
Malegaon central
Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique
AIMIM
Dipali Vivek Warule
BJP
Vs
AIMIM candidate Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique is leading from Malegaon central.
1:10 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana BJP chief Subhash Batala has resigned
1:08 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Bharatiya Janata Party's Babita Phogat trailing by 1410 votes in Dadri assembly constituency
Political Heavyweights
Malegaon outer
Bhuse Dadaji Dagdu
SHS
Dr. Tushar Shewale
CONG
Vs
Shiv Sena candidate Bhuse Dadaji Dagdu is leading against Dr. Tushar Shewale of Congress.
Celebrations underway at BJP state office in Mumbai
12:55 PM, 24 Oct
Kerala By poll
Result declared for By-election Konni, Kerala, Adv. K U Jenish Kumarof Communist Party of India (Marxist) won the seat with a margin of 9953 votes. Counting underway for other 4 By-elections held at Manjeshwar, Eranakulam, Aroor and Vattiyoorkavu
Political Heavyweights
Nagpur central
Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare
BJP
Rushikesh (Bunty) Shelke
CONG
Vs
BJP MLA Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare is leading. The Nagpur Central constituency has been a Congress stronghold since 2009.
12:54 PM, 24 Oct
TN assembly by-poll:
Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar said,''Through this election, DMK chief Stalin, wanted his son Udhayanidhi's entry into politics&many senior party leaders were overruled. So, senior leaders of the party will now be happy to see Udhayanidhi's defeat.''
12:51 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Wrestler and BJP candidate from Baroda, Yogeshwar Dutt trailing by 3590 votes as per official EC trends
Political Heavyweights
Nagpur East
Krushna Khopde
BJP
Purushottam Nagorao Hajare
CONG
Vs
BJP's Krushna Khopde is leading against Congress's Purushottam Hajare.
Former CM of Haryana & senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda & his son Deepender Singh Hooda at Congress office in Rohtak.
12:49 PM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena said,''I am going to meet Uddhav Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula.''
Political Heavyweights
Narnaund
Baljeet Sihag
CONG
Capt. Abhimanyu
BJP
Vs
Captain Abhimanyu, a decorated army officer who joined the BJP in 1997 loses from Narnaund.
12:49 PM, 24 Oct
Arunachal Pradesh assembly by-poll
Independent candidate from Khonsa West constituency, Chakat Aboh (wife of NPP leader Tirong Aboh who was shot dead in May) wins.
12:48 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Bharatiya Janata Party's Babita Phogat leading with a margin of 2387 votes in Dadri assembly constituency
Political Heavyweights
Parli
Dhananjay Panditrao Munde
NCP
Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde
BJP
Vs
Pankaja Munde, the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde loses against her cousin Dhananjay Munde, contesting on the NCP ticket.
12:48 PM, 24 Oct
Jannayak Janata Party Chief Dushyant Chautala on reports of Congress offering him CM post,''I have not had any discussions with any one. Decision will be taken only after the final numbers are out.''
12:24 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
JJP's Dushyant Chautala is said to be adamant on CM's post.
12:21 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Reports say that the Congress has offered the Deputy Chief Minister's post to Chautala.
12:14 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Former Haryana chief minister to hold a briefing at 1 pm.
12:13 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Amid speculation that both the BJP and the Congress are reaching out to him to form an alliance government, JJP’s Dushyant Chautala, said the final decision on government formation will be taken by the MLAs of the party and not him.
12:11 PM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Pankaja Munde is still trailing. She is the daughter of Gopinath Munde.
12:07 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Reports say that the BJP may not give up CMs post. The JJP has emerged as the kingmaker, but their condition for support is CM's post.
12:05 PM, 24 Oct
Haryana
The BJP leading in 36 seats, Congress in 32 and the kingmaker JJP in 13.
11:53 AM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar's grandson Rohit Pawar is leading from Karjat Jamkhed seat. BJP Minister Ram Shinde is trailing.
6:10 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for the BJP in Haryana, one predicted a close fight between the saffron party and the Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) likely to play kingmaker.
6:10 AM, 24 Oct
The counting will began at 8 am, Election Commission officials said.
6:10 AM, 24 Oct
Counting of votes will be held on Thursday for 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago.
6:51 AM, 24 Oct
Rahul Gandhi on the other hand addressed 7 rallies in all. He addressed 2 in Haryana and just 5 in Maharashtra.
7:13 AM, 24 Oct
Sonia Gandhi, the interim Congress chief did not address a single rally in both Haryana and Maharashtra. After returning as the Congress chief, she was to address her first rally at Haryana’s Mahendergarh. However the rally was called off and was addressed by Rahul Gandhi instead.
7:25 AM, 24 Oct
The BJP’s star campaigner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a total of 16 rallies in all in both the states. He addressed 9 in Maharashtra and 7 in Haryana.
7:37 AM, 24 Oct
Among the top leaders who addressed rallies, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah led the pack. He addressed 18 rallies in Maharashtra and 7 in Haryana and the total tally stood at 25.
7:48 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
In Haryana, the BJP is predicted to win 66 and the Congress 14. The INLD Akali would get 2 and others 8.
7:50 AM, 24 Oct
Counting to begin shortly.
7:58 AM, 24 Oct
Going by the overall numbers in Maharashtra and what the exit polls have suggested, the BJP and Shiv Sena would win around 211 seats while the Congress and NCP would end up with 64. The others are likely to bag 13 seats.
8:03 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Counting has begun and the BJP is leading from Colaba.
8:05 AM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
Early trends: BJP leading in three seats. All the three seats were won by the BJP in 2014.
8:07 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Early trends: BJP leading from Kaithal.
8:10 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Early trends emerge from 16 seats. BJP leading in 10, Shiv Sena in 2, Congress in 1.
8:12 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading from Worli. He is the first from Thackeray family to face the electorate.
8:14 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar leading from Karnal.
8:16 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Congress party leads in Sonipat, Haryana.
8:21 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
JJP's Dushyant Chautala leading. Dushyant during the poll campaign claimed that he was the true inheritor of his grand father OP Chautala's legacy.
8:22 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Congress Randeep Surjewala leading from Kaithal.
8:23 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Early trends: BJP leading in 33; Shiv Sena in 13; Congress 13 and NCP in 4.
8:25 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Early trends have emerged from 13 seats. Congress leading in 7 seats and BJP in 4.
8:27 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
BJP's Kamal Gupta leading from Hisar.
8:29 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Congress ahead in terms of leads in Haryana. Congress leading in 8 and BJP in 6.
8:32 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
BJP leading in 40; Sena in 16.
8:43 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Leads from 32 seats out. BJP leading in 18; Congress in 11.
8:46 AM, 24 Oct
Maharashtra
Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde leading. BJP leading in 40 and Shiv Sena in 22. BJP and Shiv Sena are in alliance at both the Centre and state. In the last assembly elections, both fought state elections seperately, but eventually joined hands as both did not get majority. The majority mark in 288 seats Maharashtra assembly is 145.
8:50 AM, 24 Oct
Maharshtra
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leading. The BJP leaders have maintained that Fadnavis is the party's CM candidate, but the ally Shiv Sena's stand on CM candidate has not been clear.
8:55 AM, 24 Oct
Haryana
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda leading. Hooda was Haryana's Cm for two terms before BJP ML Khattar wrested the top post from Congress in 2014.
Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij tells News 18 that the saffron party will win 75 of the 90 seats. BJP's clarion call for the Haryana polls was 'Ab ki baar 75 paar' (This time over 75). As per latest updates, Congress leads in 17 seats.
Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, more than three thousand candidates are holding their breath as all preparations are in place to ensure a transparent counting process and declaration of results.
The most important factor to watch out for in these elections will be whether the Mahayuti of BJP-Shiv Sena will return to power or whether the people of Maharashtra have voted for a change in guard as predicted by veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan are among the keenly watched candidates from Maharashtra.
Even though the voting percentage has seen a dip and despite the challenge thrown by rebel candidates, the ruling coalition is confident of crossing 220 seats.
In the last polls, all the four main political parties had to contest separately with the BJP winning 122 seats, Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP managing to grab 41 seats.
Haryana
Similarly in Haryana, counting will start at 8 tomorrow morning. CCTV cameras are installed to keep a close watch on the counting process. Senior leaders of both main political parties BJP and Congress are claiming to form the government with full majority. The major political parties which are locked in a fierce battle for the 90 Assembly Seats are the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janata Party. Other parties in the running are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AAP and Swaraj India party. Here's a look at the major candidates to look out for:
Meanwhile, re-polling at five booths of five assembly constituencies -Uchana Kalan, Beri, Narnaul, Kosli and Prithla is going on smoothly. More from our correspondent
The political fate of many leaders including Chief Minister Manohar Lal and many members of his Cabinet, Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala will be decided today. The political fate of three high-profile sportspersons is also to be decided; these include Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.
Meanwhile, Counting of votes will be held for 51 assembly seats spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster. A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.
