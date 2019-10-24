  • search
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

    Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: Pankaja Munde loses by 22,000 votes

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 24: The counting of votes for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 begun amid tight security this morning. As per the trends emerged in Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started making crucial moves towards Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

    Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: BS Hooda to address media at 1 pm

    The voter turnout showed a slump this time. While Maharashtra registered a provisional voter turnout of 60.05 per cent until 6 pm, down from 63.08 per cent in 2014, Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election.

    Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: BS Hooda to address media at 1 pm

    Follow all the updates LIVE here:

    1:39 PM, 24 Oct
    Daughter of senior state leader, Gopinateh Munde, Pankaja Munde loses to her estranged cousin Dhananjay Munde.
    1:35 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Meanwhile, effort are already afoot to reach out to Chautala junior who very recently claimed that only his party will have they key to power in the state.
    1:34 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar has reached Delhi for a meeting with the party high command
    Political Heavyweights
    Ambala Cantt.
    Anil Viz
    BJP
    Venu Singla
    CONG
    Vs
    Anil Vij is leading from Ambala Cantonment seat. He is ruling the seat from past 10 years (2009 and 2014 assembly elections).
    1:33 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Bhupinder Singh Hooda is likely to leave for Delhi in a short while from now.
    1:32 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Former Haryana CM BS Hooda in Rohtak said,''The time has come for Congress, JJP, INLD, and independents to come together to form a strong government. I assure that each one will be respected and given a respectable position.''
    Political Heavyweights
    Baroda
    Sri Krishan Hooda
    CONG
    Joginder Malik
    INLD
    Vs
    Wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt loses from Baroda.
    1:31 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    BJP's Pankaja Munde trailing behind NCP's Dhananjay Munde from Parli constituency
    1:24 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Haryana Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu concedes defeat from his Narnaund constituency in Hisar district to Jannnayak Janta Party candidate, as per early trends.
    Political Heavyweights
    Dadri
    Maj. Nirpender Singh Sangwan
    CONG
    Nitin Jangu
    INLD
    Vs
    Babita Phogat, a Commonwealth gold medalist in wrestling is trailing from Dadri.
    1:16 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Captain Abhimanyu, Haryana Finance Minister & BJP candidate from Narnaund constituency in Hisar district said,''As per the latest trends, I feel that public mandate is in favor of Jannnayak Janta Party (JJP). We respect public mandate.''
    1:15 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Wrestler and BJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt loses in Baroda. He was contesting against Congress candidate Sri Krishan Hooda who successfully contested in the 2009 and 2014 elections from Baroda.
    Political Heavyweights
    Garhi Sampla-Kiloi
    Bhupinder Singh Hooda
    CONG
    Satish Nandal
    BJP
    Vs
    The 72-year-old Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda wins from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi.
    1:11 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    In Mumbai's Bandra east, Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar is trailing as Zeeshan Siddique, son of Congress leader Baba Siddique leads by 1,946 votes, after the 16th round of counting.
    1:10 PM, 24 Oct
    Shiv Sena scion and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray is leading with 47,396 votes in Mumbai's Worli, after the ninth round of counting.
    Political Heavyweights
    Malegaon central
    Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique
    AIMIM
    Dipali Vivek Warule
    BJP
    Vs
    AIMIM candidate Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique is leading from Malegaon central.
    1:10 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana BJP chief Subhash Batala has resigned
    1:08 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Bharatiya Janata Party's Babita Phogat trailing by 1410 votes in Dadri assembly constituency
    Political Heavyweights
    Malegaon outer
    Bhuse Dadaji Dagdu
    SHS
    Dr. Tushar Shewale
    CONG
    Vs
    Shiv Sena candidate Bhuse Dadaji Dagdu is leading against Dr. Tushar Shewale of Congress.
    12:56 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Celebrations underway at BJP state office in Mumbai
    12:55 PM, 24 Oct
    Kerala By poll
    Result declared for By-election Konni, Kerala, Adv. K U Jenish Kumarof Communist Party of India (Marxist) won the seat with a margin of 9953 votes. Counting underway for other 4 By-elections held at Manjeshwar, Eranakulam, Aroor and Vattiyoorkavu
    Political Heavyweights
    Nagpur central
    Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare
    BJP
    Rushikesh (Bunty) Shelke
    CONG
    Vs
    BJP MLA Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare is leading. The Nagpur Central constituency has been a Congress stronghold since 2009.
    12:54 PM, 24 Oct
    TN assembly by-poll:
    Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar said,''Through this election, DMK chief Stalin, wanted his son Udhayanidhi's entry into politics&many senior party leaders were overruled. So, senior leaders of the party will now be happy to see Udhayanidhi's defeat.''
    12:51 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Wrestler and BJP candidate from Baroda, Yogeshwar Dutt trailing by 3590 votes as per official EC trends
    Political Heavyweights
    Nagpur East
    Krushna Khopde
    BJP
    Purushottam Nagorao Hajare
    CONG
    Vs
    BJP's Krushna Khopde is leading against Congress's Purushottam Hajare.
    12:50 PM, 24 Oct
    Former CM of Haryana & senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda & his son Deepender Singh Hooda at Congress office in Rohtak.
    12:49 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena said,''I am going to meet Uddhav Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula.''
    Political Heavyweights
    Narnaund
    Baljeet Sihag
    CONG
    Capt. Abhimanyu
    BJP
    Vs
    Captain Abhimanyu, a decorated army officer who joined the BJP in 1997 loses from Narnaund.
    12:49 PM, 24 Oct
    Arunachal Pradesh assembly by-poll
    Independent candidate from Khonsa West constituency, Chakat Aboh (wife of NPP leader Tirong Aboh who was shot dead in May) wins.
    12:48 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Bharatiya Janata Party's Babita Phogat leading with a margin of 2387 votes in Dadri assembly constituency
    Political Heavyweights
    Parli
    Dhananjay Panditrao Munde
    NCP
    Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde
    BJP
    Vs
    Pankaja Munde, the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde loses against her cousin Dhananjay Munde, contesting on the NCP ticket.
    12:48 PM, 24 Oct
    Jannayak Janata Party Chief Dushyant Chautala on reports of Congress offering him CM post,''I have not had any discussions with any one. Decision will be taken only after the final numbers are out.''
    12:24 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    JJP's Dushyant Chautala is said to be adamant on CM's post.
    12:21 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Reports say that the Congress has offered the Deputy Chief Minister's post to Chautala.
    12:14 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Former Haryana chief minister to hold a briefing at 1 pm.
    12:13 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Amid speculation that both the BJP and the Congress are reaching out to him to form an alliance government, JJP’s Dushyant Chautala, said the final decision on government formation will be taken by the MLAs of the party and not him.
    12:11 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharshtra
    Pankaja Munde is still trailing. She is the daughter of Gopinath Munde.
    12:07 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Reports say that the BJP may not give up CMs post. The JJP has emerged as the kingmaker, but their condition for support is CM's post.
    12:05 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    The BJP leading in 36 seats, Congress in 32 and the kingmaker JJP in 13.
    11:53 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Sharad Pawar's grandson Rohit Pawar is leading from Karjat Jamkhed seat. BJP Minister Ram Shinde is trailing.
    READ MORE

    Maharashtra

    In Maharashtra, more than three thousand candidates are holding their breath as all preparations are in place to ensure a transparent counting process and declaration of results.

    The most important factor to watch out for in these elections will be whether the Mahayuti of BJP-Shiv Sena will return to power or whether the people of Maharashtra have voted for a change in guard as predicted by veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan are among the keenly watched candidates from Maharashtra.

    Even though the voting percentage has seen a dip and despite the challenge thrown by rebel candidates, the ruling coalition is confident of crossing 220 seats.

    In the last polls, all the four main political parties had to contest separately with the BJP winning 122 seats, Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP managing to grab 41 seats.

    Haryana

    Similarly in Haryana, counting will start at 8 tomorrow morning. CCTV cameras are installed to keep a close watch on the counting process. Senior leaders of both main political parties BJP and Congress are claiming to form the government with full majority. The major political parties which are locked in a fierce battle for the 90 Assembly Seats are the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janata Party. Other parties in the running are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AAP and Swaraj India party. Here's a look at the major candidates to look out for:

    Meanwhile, re-polling at five booths of five assembly constituencies -Uchana Kalan, Beri, Narnaul, Kosli and Prithla is going on smoothly. More from our correspondent

    The political fate of many leaders including Chief Minister Manohar Lal and many members of his Cabinet, Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala will be decided today. The political fate of three high-profile sportspersons is also to be decided; these include Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

    Meanwhile, Counting of votes will be held for 51 assembly seats spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster. A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019 haryana assembly elections 2019 counting

