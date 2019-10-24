  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: Aaditya Thackeray, ML Khattar lead in early trends

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 24: The counting of votes for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections 2019has begun amid tight security and the results of both the states would be out today. After peaceful polling across all the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra and 90 assembly seats in Haryana, all eyes are now set for the counting of votes scheduled today.

    The voter turnout showed a slump this time. While Maharashtra registered a provisional voter turnout of 60.05 per cent until 6 pm, down from 63.08 per cent in 2014, Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election.

    Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: Counting at 8 am

    Follow all the updates LIVE here:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:29 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Congress ahead in terms of leads in Haryana. Congress leading in 8 and BJP in 6.
    8:27 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    BJP's Kamal Gupta leading from Hisar.
    8:25 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Early trends have emerged from 13 seats. Congress leading in 7 seats and BJP in 4.
    Political Heavyweights
    Kaithal
    Randeep Surjewala
    CONG
    Lila Ram Gurjar
    BJP
    Vs
    Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala is leading from Kaithal
    8:23 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharshtra
    Early trends: BJP leading in 33; Shiv Sena in 13; Congress 13 and NCP in 4.
    8:22 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Congress Randeep Surjewala leading from Kaithal.
    8:21 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    JJP's Dushyant Chautala leading. Dushyant during the poll campaign claimed that he was the true inheritor of his grand father OP Chautala's legacy.
    8:16 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Congress party leads in Sonipat, Haryana.
    8:14 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Manohar Lal Khattar leading from Karnal.
    8:12 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharshtra
    Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading from Worli. He is the first from Thackeray family to face the electorate.
    8:10 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharshtra
    Early trends emerge from 16 seats. BJP leading in 10, Shiv Sena in 2, Congress in 1.
    8:07 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Early trends: BJP leading from Kaithal.
    8:05 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Early trends: BJP leading in three seats. All the three seats were won by the BJP in 2014.
    8:03 AM, 24 Oct
    Maharshtra
    Counting has begun and the BJP is leading from Colaba.
    7:58 AM, 24 Oct
    Going by the overall numbers in Maharashtra and what the exit polls have suggested, the BJP and Shiv Sena would win around 211 seats while the Congress and NCP would end up with 64. The others are likely to bag 13 seats.
    7:50 AM, 24 Oct
    Counting to begin shortly.
    7:48 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    In Haryana, the BJP is predicted to win 66 and the Congress 14. The INLD Akali would get 2 and others 8.
    7:37 AM, 24 Oct
    Among the top leaders who addressed rallies, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah led the pack. He addressed 18 rallies in Maharashtra and 7 in Haryana and the total tally stood at 25.
    7:25 AM, 24 Oct
    The BJP’s star campaigner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a total of 16 rallies in all in both the states. He addressed 9 in Maharashtra and 7 in Haryana.
    7:13 AM, 24 Oct
    Sonia Gandhi, the interim Congress chief did not address a single rally in both Haryana and Maharashtra. After returning as the Congress chief, she was to address her first rally at Haryana’s Mahendergarh. However the rally was called off and was addressed by Rahul Gandhi instead.
    6:51 AM, 24 Oct
    Rahul Gandhi on the other hand addressed 7 rallies in all. He addressed 2 in Haryana and just 5 in Maharashtra.
    6:10 AM, 24 Oct
    Counting of votes will be held on Thursday for 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago.
    6:10 AM, 24 Oct
    The counting will began at 8 am, Election Commission officials said.
    6:10 AM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for the BJP in Haryana, one predicted a close fight between the saffron party and the Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) likely to play kingmaker.

    Maharashtra

    In Maharashtra, more than three thousand candidates are holding their breath as all preparations are in place to ensure a transparent counting process and declaration of results.

    The most important factor to watch out for in these elections will be whether the Mahayuti of BJP-Shiv Sena will return to power or whether the people of Maharashtra have voted for a change in guard as predicted by veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan are among the keenly watched candidates from Maharashtra.

    Even though the voting percentage has seen a dip and despite the challenge thrown by rebel candidates, the ruling coalition is confident of crossing 220 seats.

    In the last polls, all the four main political parties had to contest separately with the BJP winning 122 seats, Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP managing to grab 41 seats.

    Haryana

    Similarly in Haryana, counting will start at 8 tomorrow morning. CCTV cameras are installed to keep a close watch on the counting process. Senior leaders of both main political parties BJP and Congress are claiming to form the government with full majority. The major political parties which are locked in a fierce battle for the 90 Assembly Seats are the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janata Party. Other parties in the running are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AAP and Swaraj India party. Here's a look at the major candidates to look out for:

    Meanwhile, re-polling at five booths of five assembly constituencies -Uchana Kalan, Beri, Narnaul, Kosli and Prithla is going on smoothly. More from our correspondent

    The political fate of many leaders including Chief Minister Manohar Lal and many members of his Cabinet, Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala will be decided today. The political fate of three high-profile sportspersons is also to be decided; these include Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

    Meanwhile, Counting of votes will be held for 51 assembly seats spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster. A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019 haryana assembly elections 2019 counting

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue